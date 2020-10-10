Ospreys v Ulster live updates: All action from the Guinness Pro 14 clash at Liberty Stadium

Welsh Region welcomes Osprey Ulster to Liberty Stadium in Swansea as they enjoy the first home game of the Guinness Pro 14 season.

Toby Booth has rolled the big guns again to build an amazing win for Edinburgh in the opening weekend.

The likes of Alon Vin Jones, Justin Tipurik and Rice Webb all start the tournament. Sam Barry is on the hooker at the end of a week seeing his first call-up to Wales on Tuesday.

You can watch the live broadcast of the match on Premiere Sport, but if you can’t tune in, stay here for live updates throughout the match.

Kick at 5:15 p.m.

Osprey: Don Evans; Matt Protero, Owen Watkin, Kieran Williams, Luke Morgan, Stephen Myler, Rice Webb; Nicky Smith, Sam Barry, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Alon Vin Jones, Ally Kraknell, Justin Tiburick (capt), Morgan Morris.

Alternatives: Dewey Lake, Rodrigo Jones, Mafia Fia, Bradley Davis, Don Lloyd, Henry Morgan, Josh Thomas, Theon Thomas-Wheeler.

Ulster: Jacob Stocktale, Matt Fates, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Rob Little, Ian Madigan, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Ian Henderson (capt), Matthew Rhea, Marcus Rhea, Marcel Coates.

Alternatives: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovic, Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, David Shannon, Louis Ludik, Sean Reidy