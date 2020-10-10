Home Top News Ospreys v Ulster live updates: All action from the Guinness Pro 14 clash at Liberty Stadium

Ospreys v Ulster live updates: All action from the Guinness Pro 14 clash at Liberty Stadium

Oct 10, 2020 0 Comments
Ospreys v Ulster live updates: All action from the Guinness Pro 14 clash at Liberty Stadium

Welsh Region welcomes Osprey Ulster to Liberty Stadium in Swansea as they enjoy the first home game of the Guinness Pro 14 season.

Toby Booth has rolled the big guns again to build an amazing win for Edinburgh in the opening weekend.

The likes of Alon Vin Jones, Justin Tipurik and Rice Webb all start the tournament. Sam Barry is on the hooker at the end of a week seeing his first call-up to Wales on Tuesday.

You can watch the live broadcast of the match on Premiere Sport, but if you can’t tune in, stay here for live updates throughout the match.

Kick at 5:15 p.m.

Osprey: Don Evans; Matt Protero, Owen Watkin, Kieran Williams, Luke Morgan, Stephen Myler, Rice Webb; Nicky Smith, Sam Barry, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Alon Vin Jones, Ally Kraknell, Justin Tiburick (capt), Morgan Morris.

Alternatives: Dewey Lake, Rodrigo Jones, Mafia Fia, Bradley Davis, Don Lloyd, Henry Morgan, Josh Thomas, Theon Thomas-Wheeler.

Ulster: Jacob Stocktale, Matt Fates, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Rob Little, Ian Madigan, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Ian Henderson (capt), Matthew Rhea, Marcus Rhea, Marcel Coates.

Alternatives: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovic, Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, David Shannon, Louis Ludik, Sean Reidy

READ  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 photographs present thick digital camera bump in regulatory listing

You May Also Like

2020 F1 Eiffel Grand Prix - Follow the Final Training! | F1

2020 F1 Eiffel Grand Prix – Follow the Final Training! | F1

League of Legends: Riot Games allow 6,312 spectators to watch World 2020 finals live

Check out Miley Cyrus 'Midnight Sky' for The Graham Norton Show

Check out Miley Cyrus ‘Midnight Sky’ for The Graham Norton Show

Novak Djokovic wins five sets in the semifinals of the French Open

Novak Djokovic wins five sets in the semifinals of the French Open

Rafael Nadal reaches French Open final, Can Die Majors record

Rafael Nadal reaches French Open final, Can Die Majors record

Pepe Rexa gets candidate ‘Insecurity, I’m jealous’ over insecurity over Doja Kate Colab

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *