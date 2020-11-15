Joe Comboral-America Today Game



David Johnson, who was part of the NFL’s biggest business during the 2020 season, was named to Texas’ injury list on Saturday. Johnson, who suffered a concussion during Houston’s 9th week win over Jacksonville, will miss at least three weeks. Johnson will be replaced by Duke Johnson in the starting lineup, who ran 95 yards in 34 carries this season. CJ, who has five years of experience spending his first four seasons with the Sihaks. Texans have encouraged the process to run again.

An All-Pro with the Cardinals in 2018, 29-year-old Johnson was part of the business that sent All-Pro receiver Andre Hopkins to Arizona. Through eight games, Johnson led the Texans with 408 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging four yards per car. He caught 16 of 16 goals for 161 yards and one touchdown.

Quarterback Teshan Watson is the Texans’ second leading rusher, with a score of 197 yards and 40 carats. Johnson, who has six years of experience in his third season with Texas, had a season-high of 16 yards for 41 yards and a loss to the Jaguars last week. Johnson spent his first four seasons with the Browns before being traded to Houston in 2019 in exchange for the 2020 fourth round selection.

Johnson and Texans will face a Brown defense, which is currently 11th in the league. Houston, from 2 games to eight games, died in yards in the league in a hurry, a carry average of 31 yards.