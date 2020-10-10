Home Top News League of Legends: Riot Games allow 6,312 spectators to watch World 2020 finals live

League of Legends: Riot Games allow 6,312 spectators to watch World 2020 finals live

Oct 10, 2020 0 Comments

Rebel China confirmed on Saturday through its social media that 6,312 fans will be allowed to take part in the Grand Final of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship to be held on October 31 at Pudong Stadium. The company made it clear that it would prioritize health and safety and that in order to carry out these preventive measures, visitors would need ID, authorized tracks, qualification and face certification to select them.

“Many sports fans want to cheer on the teams and players they love,” riot China said. “So after several months of discussions, evaluating the current epidemiological conditions and consulting each section, we will open the stage for the finals on October 31st, while prioritizing health and safety.”

Final tickets will not be on sale and will be distributed by draw. Applicants can try their luck on the system through the Chinese League of Legends client LPL.QQ.COM, apply through the League of Legends app or follow the LPL League on WeChat on mobile. Overseas fans can also apply, but there will be a 14-day isolation period, so there may be difficulties in attending the finals.

There will be no real paper ticket or e-ticket. Entry is allowed by ID only. Tickets should not be exchanged or sold to others. If there are health issues during the inspection at the scene, they will not be allowed inside.

READ  Aged treatment personnel gain paid pandemic leave

You May Also Like

Check out Miley Cyrus 'Midnight Sky' for The Graham Norton Show

Check out Miley Cyrus ‘Midnight Sky’ for The Graham Norton Show

Novak Djokovic wins five sets in the semifinals of the French Open

Novak Djokovic wins five sets in the semifinals of the French Open

Rafael Nadal reaches French Open final, Can Die Majors record

Rafael Nadal reaches French Open final, Can Die Majors record

Pepe Rexa gets candidate ‘Insecurity, I’m jealous’ over insecurity over Doja Kate Colab

Google Doodle Exterminator Mary On Shot Carrie

Google Doodle Exterminator Mary On Shot Carrie

Argentina, Uruguay win long-awaited World Cup qualifiers

Argentina, Uruguay win long-awaited World Cup qualifiers

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *