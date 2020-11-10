Home Top News Second round devices of the FA Cup confirmed as the road continues to Wembley

Nov 10, 2020
The third round of the Canway Island FA Cup is a dream come true – and Monday night’s second round draw tied them with fellow league non – league player Boreham Wood.

The lowest-ranked team in the tournament won the first round of the tournament at Banbury United, and now faces non-league opposition in the form of the National League team.

Marine, stunned by beating League One side Colchester United in the first round offset, will be in all non-league matches as he faces Havant & Waterloo for a place in the third round.

Sorley’s reward for Wigan’s exit from the FA Cup was a tie against Peterborough.

Sourley of National League North, who beat the 2013 winners of the tournament 3-2 after extra time on Sunday, will now travel to London Road to face top-ranked team Poshe at this point in the tournament.

Elsewhere, new Salford City boss Richie Wellens will take his side to League Two high-flyers Newport County, where they have enjoyed several excellent trophy runs in recent seasons.

The second round draw has taken place

Another new boss, Nigel Cluff, will face his Mansfield Town side National League rivals Duckenham & Red Bridge, beating Sunderland in the first round.

All relations will take place from November 27-30, with the Championship and Premier League teams coming into the third round.

Second round of the FA Cup – full ties

* Stevenage vs Hull City

* Horoget Down vs Blackpool

* Tranmire Rovers vs Brockley

* Barrow / AFC Wimbledon vs Crawley Town

* Town in Stockport County and Iowa

* Plymouth Archive vs Lincoln City

* Portsmouth vs Kings Lynn Town

* Cheltenham Town vs Greve Alexandra

* Peterborough United vs Sourly

* Morcombe Vs Solihull Moors

* Shrewsbury Town vs Oxford City

* Mansfield Town vs Dagenham & Red Bridge

* Newport County vs Salford City

* In Marine Vs Havant & Waterloo

* Killingham vs Exeter City

* Canway Island vs Borgham Wood

* Carlisle United vs Doncaster Rovers

* Bornett vs MK Dance

* Bristol Rovers vs Darlington

* Bradford City vs Oldham Athletes

