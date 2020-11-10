The third round of the Canway Island FA Cup is a dream come true – and Monday night’s second round draw tied them with fellow league non – league player Boreham Wood.
The lowest-ranked team in the tournament won the first round of the tournament at Banbury United, and now faces non-league opposition in the form of the National League team.
Marine, stunned by beating League One side Colchester United in the first round offset, will be in all non-league matches as he faces Havant & Waterloo for a place in the third round.
Sorley’s reward for Wigan’s exit from the FA Cup was a tie against Peterborough.
Sourley of National League North, who beat the 2013 winners of the tournament 3-2 after extra time on Sunday, will now travel to London Road to face top-ranked team Poshe at this point in the tournament.
Elsewhere, new Salford City boss Richie Wellens will take his side to League Two high-flyers Newport County, where they have enjoyed several excellent trophy runs in recent seasons.
Another new boss, Nigel Cluff, will face his Mansfield Town side National League rivals Duckenham & Red Bridge, beating Sunderland in the first round.
All relations will take place from November 27-30, with the Championship and Premier League teams coming into the third round.
Second round of the FA Cup – full ties
* Stevenage vs Hull City
* Horoget Down vs Blackpool
* Tranmire Rovers vs Brockley
* Barrow / AFC Wimbledon vs Crawley Town
* Town in Stockport County and Iowa
* Plymouth Archive vs Lincoln City
* Portsmouth vs Kings Lynn Town
* Cheltenham Town vs Greve Alexandra
* Peterborough United vs Sourly
* Morcombe Vs Solihull Moors
* Shrewsbury Town vs Oxford City
* Mansfield Town vs Dagenham & Red Bridge
* Newport County vs Salford City
* In Marine Vs Havant & Waterloo
* Killingham vs Exeter City
* Canway Island vs Borgham Wood
* Carlisle United vs Doncaster Rovers
* Bornett vs MK Dance
* Bristol Rovers vs Darlington
* Bradford City vs Oldham Athletes
Subscribe to the Mirror Football Email here for the latest news and exchange rumors