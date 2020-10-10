Dr. Fucci says the White House hosted the Govt ‘Supersperter’ event

Image copyright

Dr. Anthony Fucci, America’s top anthropologist, criticized the White House for holding a meeting last month linked to the Govt-19 outbreak.

Dr Fucci, a member of the White House Corona virus task force, said the president’s release of his judicial candidate was a “supersprader event”.

Dozens of White House aides and other contacts are said to be affected.

President Donald Trump’s doctors have allowed him to hold public events as he recovers from Covit-19.

Mr Trump, who was discharged from hospital Monday night after three nights, plans to conduct a medical “assessment” on Fox News on Friday night.

He is expected to host a one-person White House show on Saturday.

What did Dr. Fucci say?

CBS News on Friday asked what Dr. Fucci thought about the White House’s reluctance to wear a mask as a precautionary measure against the virus and to believe in routine testing instead.

“The data speak for themselves – we had a supremacist event at the White House that was crowded together with people not wearing masks.”

Dr. Fucci noted that for the past six months experts have been recommending the wearing of masks and condemning talk of a “cure” for a corona virus – in a word, Mr Trump referred to the experimental Govit-19 treatments he received during his recent stay. Army Hospital.

An event at the White House on Saturday, September 26th, is considered by many to be a localized explosion in the appointment of Amy Connie Barrett as Supreme Court judge because many participants tested positive.

Large gatherings in the country’s capital are still banned due to Govt-19, but federal properties such as the White House are exempt.

What events is Mr. Trump planning?

On Saturday, within 10 days of his doctors’ discovery, Mr Trump will address a group gathered on the south lawn from the balcony of the White House.

Hundreds of people are said to have been invited.

The White House said all participants should wear masks, be given temperature tests and be encouraged to social distance.

The White House says Mr Trump’s comments will be titled “Law and Order,” which he says is more of a presidential event than a campaign event.

There will also be an event of the campaign plexiglas group urging black voters to reject the Democrats.

The Trump campaign on Monday planned a large rally in Sanford, Florida.

What about discussions?

Next week’s presidential debate between Mr Trump and his Democratic White House challenger, Joe Biden, has now been officially canceled.

The Presidential Commission for Debate said in a statement on Friday that both campaigns had announced “alternative plans for that date.”

Mr Trump called on the commission to end the October 15 crackdown on dissent, saying it would reduce the risk of the corona virus spreading.

The commission said it was still making arrangements for a third and final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 22.

Who tested positive in Mr. Trump’s circle?

The announcement of the first mass meeting since Mr Trump’s outbreak has sparked alarms in Washington, where officials are still trying to contact participants from the White House event that affected several Republican senators, including Mr Trump and his wife and several high – level White House aides.

His doctors say Mr Trump tested positive for Covit-19 last Thursday, but did not say when his last negative test would be.

Did this White House event go viral?

U.S. media reports say 34 White House aides and other contacts have tested positive for Govt-19 in recent days.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Friday that nine infections have been linked to Mr Trump’s September 18 campaign rally.

Authorities say at least one person was infected when they attended, and two cases led to hospitalization with one of those in intensive care.