Pepe Rexa gets candidate ‘Insecurity, I’m jealous’ over insecurity over Doja Kate Colab

Unlike the ‘me, me, me’ singer who talks about his insecurity in the new song, the ‘Say Cho’ hitmaker takes a confident path in his verse.

Pepe Rexha Finally back with new music. For this year’s first release, the singer has teamed up Doja cat For a collaboration titled “Baby, I’m Jealous” on Friday, October 9th at midnight.

His new song finds Pepe talking honestly about his insecurity, “went from beautiful to ugly / ‘Cause insecurity told me, you don’t love me / all it takes is a woman above me / nothing in my timeline did anything to me.” Unlike Pepe, Doja In his own verse, “Baby, I’m a bad p *** m / if he’s afraid he ‘will get a catfish / will keep him in a dream’, s ** d.”

Pepe and Doja have been teasing that a music video for the new music will be released soon, with Hannah Lux Davis serving as Helmer. It is not clear when the female musicians are going to unleash the scenes.

“Baby, I’m Jealous” is going to be added to Babin’s upcoming second studio album. The “Me, Myself & I” singer confirmed the project last year, explaining in an interview with Bang Showbiz, “I’m going to the studio now, I’m creating, creating, creating.”

Earlier this year, Pepe revealed Ryan Secret At the 2020 Grammy Awards, his new album was inspired by his mental journey. “I’m talking about everything, I’m bipolar and I’ve been very honest about mental health, so I’m talking about it, but it’s in a pop song, so you can not tell. “This album is about my insecurities and fears, so every song has to do with the insecurity I have because I think people can relate to it.”