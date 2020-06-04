Additional legal issue needs to be resolved

Vijay Mallya lost his appeal against extradition last month. (Proceedings)

New Delhi:

Business magnate Vijay Mallya cannot be extradited unless “a legal problem is resolved,” the British High Commission told NDTV, stressing that the “problem is confidential.”

“Vijay Mallya lost his appeal against extradition last month and was denied permission to appeal further to the UK Supreme Court. However, there is another legal issue that needs to be resolved before Mallya’s extradition can be arranged.” said a spokesman for the British High Commission. NDTV today.

“Under UK law, extradition cannot take place until it is resolved. The problem is confidential and we cannot go into detail. We cannot estimate how long it will take to resolve this problem. We are trying to resolve this as quickly as possible.” added the spokesperson.

Vijay Mallya was denied permission to appeal to the UK Supreme Court last month against a High Court order that confirmed a 2018 decision to extradite him to India to face fraud charges as a result of the collapse of his late company. Kingfisher Airlines.

India wants to recover the 64-year-old businessman, whose interests range from aviation to liquor, for more than Rs 9 billion in loans Kingfisher obtained from banks, which authorities argue he had no intention of paying. Vijay Mallya denies the charges against him and is currently on bail.