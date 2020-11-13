V.A. in West Haven, Connecticut. Two people were killed in an explosion at the hospital

Authorities say two people were killed Friday in a blast in the maintenance area of ​​a Veterans Affairs Hospital campus in Connecticut. Sen before deaths. Confirmed by Richard Blument CBS affiliate WFSB-TV.

“We received a report this morning that an explosion had occurred at the West Haven campus of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System, resulting in two deaths in the non-patient care area,” VA said. Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement.

Firefighters respond after an explosion at a Veterans Affairs Hospital in West Haven, Connecticut, on November 13, 2020. WFSB-TV



“None of the victims were VA patients and patient care was not affected. Emergency personnel were at the scene,” the report said. “Our prayers are with the families of the victims of this explosion.”

The deaths occurred in a maintenance area, a law enforcement official said, explaining the matter, but spoke to the Associated Press about the anonymity because he did not have the authority to release the information.

State and federal investigators responded to the hospital campus, Brian Foley, a senior aide to state public safety commissioner James Rowella, said earlier in a text message. He was quoted as saying “an explosive type incident” with “serious injuries”.

The TV station WTNH reported that smoke could be seen rising from the building.

Spokesman Jim Lawley said the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is watching what happened.

State Sen to the families of the victims to find out what happened. The WFSB reports that James Maroni has expressed condolences.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives in the explosion at VA [Friday]”” Maroni said. “As we wait to find out what caused the explosion there is nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the first responders to handle the situation.”