Coles Supermarket is back on track after a nationwide record crash

Coles stores are reopening after a nationwide technical glitch Friday afternoon caused the fee registration to crash.

“Coles supermarkets have reopened to business nationwide after a technical problem with our sales system, which means we could not summarize transactions this afternoon,” the supermarket said in a statement Friday evening.

“Thanks to the patience of our customers when our team worked hard to get us back on track, Coles supermarket shoppers will receive three flypoint points on their food and groceries this weekend.

“To help customers who are unable to complete their shopping on Friday afternoon, Coles Online offers free home delivery on orders of $ 50 and up until Sunday, October 18th.”

Disgruntled customers reported the bug online, saying food-packed shopping carts were abandoned in the aisles.

“Halfway through a store, we were informed that cash registers at all Coles stores were not functioning due to information technology issues,” one customer wrote on Twitter.

“It simply came to our notice then. Outside Wallis. “

The glitch was reported shortly before AEST at 5pm on Friday.

After some reports came out Woolworths also encountered a technical problemS, rushed to issue a statement claiming that the competing supermarket was operating as usual.

“Our payment systems are working. All stores are trading normally,” they said.