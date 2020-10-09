Home Economy Coles Supermarket is back on track after a nationwide record crash

Oct 09, 2020 0 Comments
Coles stores are reopening after a nationwide technical glitch Friday afternoon caused the fee registration to crash.

“Coles supermarkets have reopened to business nationwide after a technical problem with our sales system, which means we could not summarize transactions this afternoon,” the supermarket said in a statement Friday evening.

“Thanks to the patience of our customers when our team worked hard to get us back on track, Coles supermarket shoppers will receive three flypoint points on their food and groceries this weekend.

“To help customers who are unable to complete their shopping on Friday afternoon, Coles Online offers free home delivery on orders of $ 50 and up until Sunday, October 18th.”

Coles had a nationwide technical glitch on Friday. File image. debt: Darren England/AAPIMAGE
