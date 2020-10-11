Self-assessed tax returns are due this month – this is what is needed to avoid penalties Personal finance | Finance

The HMRC is required to receive certain tax returns and payments due at certain intervals throughout the year. These deadlines focus on the tax year starting April 6 and ending next April 5th.

In addition, interest will be added to the penalty, thus making the cost even higher.

This may increase the partnership as all partners will be fined if the taxation is delayed.

Tax revenue, like many other aspects of financial life at this time, has been hit by the corona virus in recent months.

If a person pays their dues in advance, there is usually a second payment deadline of July 31, which is called account payment.