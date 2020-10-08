Home World US election 2020: Donald Trump proposes to postpone presidential debate by a week | U.S. News

Donald Trump has pulled out of a second virtual debate with Joe Biden

Donald Trump’s campaign is set to push the final two presidential debates with Joe Biden within a week.

Earlier, the US president had said he would do the same Refuse to participate in a discussion On October 15th The organizers planned to do so in response to him Corona virus Diagnosis.

In a statement, Trump campaign manager Bill Stephen suggested that face-to-face discussions be held on October 22 and 29 instead.

Trump ‘will not waste time’ on virtual debate

He added: “As President Trump said, a virtual debate is not a starter, it would be a gift to Python because he would have relied on his teleprompter from his basement bunker.

“Voters should have the opportunity to directly question Biden’s 47 – year – old failed leadership.”

But Mr Biden’s campaign said Mr Trump “did not create a debate table” and that he should stick to it.

“Trump’s erratic behavior will not allow him to rewrite the calendar, and pick new dates he chooses,” said communications director Kate Beddingfield.

“We look forward to participating in the final debate scheduled for October 22, which has already been linked to the latest debate date in 40 years. Donald Trump may show up, or he may refuse again. That is his choice.”

The Presidential Debate Commission, a non-partisan body that has organized all presidential debates since 1988, has proposed a second televised confrontation between Republican and Democratic candidates.

It was initially considered a “town hall” style event, with both men facing questions from an undecided group of voters in the hall and the rest from social media.

But organizers said the debate should be moved online to “protect the health and safety of all concerned”. Mr Trump received his positive corona virus test seven days ago – Last Thursday evening.

The US president was in and out of the hospital at the time.

Highlights of the Benz vs Harris debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Mr Biden’s running partner Kamala Harris were also confronted in a televised debate last night, but were separated by clear plastic screens.

