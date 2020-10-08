Home Top News The Dodgers line up behind Clayton Kershaw for the NLTS Game 2

The Dodgers line up behind Clayton Kershaw for the NLTS Game 2

Oct 08, 2020 0 Comments
The Dodgers line up behind Clayton Kershaw for the NLTS Game 2

The Dodgers did not add any surprise to the line-up for Game 2 of the National League Division Series against San Diego Patres.

Austin Barnes will catch Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday in Game 2 of last week’s Wild Card Series. As a result, Will Smith will be the re-appointed hitter.

This time, however, there is no third catcher on the Dodgers list to serve as a safety net if the Barnes want to pinch or if the Barnes leave the game. Keebert Ruiz, the third catcher in the Wildcard series, has been dropped from the list. Moving Smith to the catcher allows the Dodgers to move to DH According to manager Dave Roberts, Matt Beatty Dodgers is an emergency catcher.

Smith’s bat will be on the line to face Patterson right-hander Zack Davis, who has enjoyed more wins against the Dodgers than any other pitcher this season. The 27-year-old Davis, who specializes in spinning the plate to create weak contact, caught the Dodgers for five in 13 innings in two starts.

Kershaw, originally from Dallas, grew up watching the Texas Rangers play from a ball across the street at the start of his first major league game against Davis.

DODGERS LINEUP
Mookie Bets R.F.
Corey Caesar S.S.
Justin Turner 3b
Max Muncy 1b
Will Smith D.H.
Cody Bellinger C.F.
Chris Taylor 2b
A.J. Pollock L.F.
Austin Barnes c
Clayton Kershaw LHP

PADRES LINEUP
Fernando Toddis Jr. S.S.
Mani Machado 3b
Eric Hosmer 1b
Tommy Palm D.H.
Will Myers R.F.
Jack Cronenworth 2b
Jurixon Professor L.F.
Austin Nola c
Trent Grisham C.F.
Zach Davis RHP

READ  NASA's alien-looking Mars rover, Perseverance, launches on Thursday. This is how to check out it stay.

You May Also Like

The Bedfred Cup is easy to win in the Dundee United Precinct

2020 MLP Playoffs: Braves vs. Marlins Contradictions, Choices, Predictions from NLTS Game 2 Advanced Model

2020 MLP Playoffs: Braves vs. Marlins Contradictions, Choices, Predictions from NLTS Game 2 Advanced Model

Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party is guilty of operating as a criminal organization

Greece’s far-right Golden Dawn party is guilty of operating as a criminal organization

Direct updates: Nottingham locking rule to be determined nationwide as corona virus infections

Direct updates: Nottingham locking rule to be determined nationwide as corona virus infections

'Are you playing the right way?' - Orange County Registration

‘Are you playing the right way?’ – Orange County Registration

Corona virus UK: Nottingham faces local lockout

Corona virus UK: Nottingham faces local lockout

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *