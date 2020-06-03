Madeleine McCann’s investigation leads UK police to new suspect

McCann went missing while sleeping in his family’s holiday apartment on May 3, 2007, in a case that has since attracted media attention in the UK. She has never been found, and no one ever been accused for his disappearance.

The new suspect is a German man currently imprisoned in Germany on an unrelated matter, the UK metropolitan police force said.

The force did not identify the man, but described him as a 43-year-old white man. He lived periodically in the Algarve region, in southern Portugal, between 1995 and 2007, when McCann disappeared.

“It is connected to the Praia da Luz area and the surrounding regions, and spent some brief periods in Germany,” the police statement said.