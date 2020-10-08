Suzanne Somers to fix problems caused by a fall at home from neck surgery

IF / FayesVision

The ‘Threes Company’ actress mentions that she and her husband Alan Hameel had to stop regular Facebook Live happy hour sessions to recover from her injury.

AceShowbiz – Actress Susan Somers Following a neck fall is a “repair” again after neck surgery.

The “Three company“The star is still recovering from a fracture, when she and her husband were injured in late 2019. Alan Hameel, Recently lost their feet on the stairs in Palm Springs, California.

Somers had to go under the knife to fix the problem caused by his recent injury, he told fans in a message posted online on Wednesday, October 07th.

“Thank you so much for all your concern when Allen and I retired from our normal schedule,” the actress shared.

“Most of you know, I’ve been battling the best part of the year with a broken bone, and then Allen and I had an unfortunate fall while descending the stairs to our house.”

“I had unresolved pain after the fall – even after tequila!” She continued. “After several scans, it was determined that I did not have two vertebrae, which put pressure on the nerves and created that tremendous pain.”

“The good news is, I had neck surgery to fix these issues, and now I’m fixing it!”

<br />

Although he is doing very well now, Somers and Hameel had to stop their regular Facebook live happy hour sessions with fans, which was filmed on their home bar Big Al’s.

“I need a little more time to recover before I can join you again at our virtual cocktail party bar,” he added.

Somers hopes to be able to raise at least one glass next week – he turns 74 on October 16th.