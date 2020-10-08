Home Entertainment Kangana Ranaut shares a scene from her Tejas film on Indian Air Force Day

Kangana Ranaut shares a scene from her Tejas film on Indian Air Force Day

Oct 08, 2020 0 Comments
Kangana Ranaut shares a scene from her Tejas film on Indian Air Force Day

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to congratulate the IAF on this milestone day, when she was on it the actress shared a scene of her IAF pilot incarnation.


Kangana Ranaut shares a scene from her Tejas film on Indian Air Force Day.


As the country marks Indian Air Force Day today and its 88th anniversary, Netizens took to social media to congratulate the Indian Air Force on this big occasion. One of them, actress Kangana Ranaut, took to Twitter to congratulate the IAF on this milestone day. While he was in it, the actress shared a scene of her IAF pilot incarnation.

For the upside, Kangana will star in Tejas, which is based on IAF and the actress plays a fighter pilot. Congratulating the IAF, Kangana wrote, “Congratulations to all the team #Tejas #Indian Air Force Day, our film is a place of greatness, courage and sacrifice of our Air Force ….. Jai Hind on Ronnie Screwala @Sarveshmevara1.

See:

Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas is set to release in December this year. Sharing the announcement, Gangana said, “#Tejas should be leaving this December! I am proud to be a part of this exhilarating story of a place for our brave Air Force pilots. ! Jai Hind flag of India #FridaysWithRSVP. ”

The actress is currently filming a biography of the late Jayalalithaa. Earlier, he released a statement on his Tejas film, saying, “This is an exhilarating story about the privilege of playing as an Air Force pilot. Glad to be on this trip with Sarvesh and Ronnie. “

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut responds to Swara Bhaskar’s indirect jeep: If I make a false accusation, I will return my awards

Download the Pinkvilla app for the latest Bollywood and entertainment news, photos of hot celebrities, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news, Hollywood, gay-drama, etc. Click here


Your comment has been submitted in moderation

READ  John Saxon lifeless at 83: actor greatest identified for roles in Enter The Dragon and Nightmare On Elm Street

You May Also Like

'SNL' cancels Morgan Wallen performance over COVID-19 protocol violation

‘SNL’ cancels Morgan Wallen performance over COVID-19 protocol violation

Dominion ‘Director promises a one-year delay’ worthy of all

Brielle Fireman decides to get lip fillers again because people say she’s ‘crazy’

Release of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' is delayed to 2022

Release of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is delayed to 2022

Skai Jackson and Cameron Boyce Jessie

Sky Jackson pays heartfelt tribute to the Cameron Boys

John Bon Jovi sighs on the ugly side of recovering from hernia surgery

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *