Kangana Ranaut shares a scene from her Tejas film on Indian Air Force Day.

As the country marks Indian Air Force Day today and its 88th anniversary, Netizens took to social media to congratulate the Indian Air Force on this big occasion. One of them, actress Kangana Ranaut, took to Twitter to congratulate the IAF on this milestone day. While he was in it, the actress shared a scene of her IAF pilot incarnation.

For the upside, Kangana will star in Tejas, which is based on IAF and the actress plays a fighter pilot. Congratulating the IAF, Kangana wrote, “Congratulations to all the team #Tejas #Indian Air Force Day, our film is a place of greatness, courage and sacrifice of our Air Force ….. Jai Hind on Ronnie Screwala @Sarveshmevara1.

Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas is set to release in December this year. Sharing the announcement, Gangana said, “#Tejas should be leaving this December! I am proud to be a part of this exhilarating story of a place for our brave Air Force pilots. ! Jai Hind flag of India #FridaysWithRSVP. ”

The actress is currently filming a biography of the late Jayalalithaa. Earlier, he released a statement on his Tejas film, saying, “This is an exhilarating story about the privilege of playing as an Air Force pilot. Glad to be on this trip with Sarvesh and Ronnie. “

