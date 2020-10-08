Gary Neville says the England center-backs are ‘not good enough’ to play as a pair

Former England defender Gary Neville has told manager Gareth Southgate that the national team will never win a big match with the center back.

England face Wales in a friendly at Wembley Stadium this evening ahead of the League of Nations matches against Belgium on Sunday and Denmark on Wednesday.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire joins England’s Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, Everton’s Michael Keane, Wolves captain Connor Cody, Tottenham’s Eric Dyer and Burnley’s Tyrone Mings.

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker has also been named in the squad, having previously played outside of three England squads.

“I don’t think it will be enough to take Gareth where he wants to be, which is the final of a tournament and he won a match, this time,” Neville said. Sky Sports.

“It’s Maguire and Gomez or Maguire and [John] Gems, I don’t think this will be enough. ”

Neville suggested that the lack of quality could force Southgate to pick a three-pointer, which he used during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where England advanced to the semi-finals, and on the last tour of the Lions – 0-0 draw against Denmark in the Nations League.

“I think this requires the stability of the trio,” Neville said. “I think Kyle Walker will be one of those three, because I think Trent is Alexander-Arnold Wing-back.

“I think Walker can play there with his pace. I think [Ben] Sylvester can play on the left side of the three or left stones.

“I think with players [Southgate] Got it, England are one-third better, which is why he has gone back to it. READ Peyton Manning is spreading Eli Manning lessons around the NFL now

“I was surprised he came out after the World Cup. That’s one thing [surprised me]. ”

England are second on four points in the Nations League group – two behind leaders Belgium. Denmark follows Southgate’s men with one point, while Iceland are bottom of the four – team table with zero points. All four League A teams have played in two matches so far.