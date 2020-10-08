Corona virus live news: Paris hospitals in an emergency; Italy tops 4,000 daily cases for the first time since mid-April | World News

Russian authorities are recommending people stay home this weekend and urge them to take security precautions, The number of new corona virus cases is almost the highest since the onset of the epidemic.

Authorities reported 11,493 new infections in the last 24 hours, with a daily maximum of 11,656 reported, confirmed at the height of the initial outbreak on May 11 when there was a severe lockout.

The Kremlin said Russia currently has no locks and currently has no plans to impose one, although the city of Moscow has recommended the isolation of those over 65 and told businesses that at least a third of its staff must work remotely.

“We recommend that people spend the coming weekend at home with their families and colleagues.” Alexei Kuznetsov, Quoted by the RIA news agency as an aide to Russia’s health minister.

On Thursday, the Kremlin said the increase in cases was a cause for “serious concern” and told people to take proper precautionary measures, otherwise more restrictions can be expected.

“If we do not all make decisions from this – by the way I have to wear masks, and adhere to all health and hygiene rules – the numbers will grow even faster,” said a Kremlin spokesman. Dmitry Peskov Said.

“Then regional leaders need to think about how to fix it.”

Patriot Grill, The 73-year-old leader of the Orthodox Church in Russia, said on Thursday that he was isolated after being in contact with someone infected with the new corona virus.

But the patriot was in good health and continues to serve, church spokesman Vladimir Legoida said.

In Russia, with a population of about 145 million, 1,260,112 viruses have been reported, the fourth largest number in the world.

Authorities said Thursday that 191 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 22,056.