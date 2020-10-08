BMW M2 Traction Racing E46 M3 and E36 M3, all with manual gearbox

Carvo lined up three cars with today’s drag race, M2 competition, M3’s E36 and E46 versions. There are six-cylinder engines in all, but the M2 is new and dual-turbocharged so it has to be fast.

However, they are all equipped with a manual gearbox, which means that pulling out a few buttons is not as easy as rocketing towards the horizon. Yes, the car can be fast, But you?

Before discussing the conclusion, let’s take a look at the mirrors, as these cars are somewhat customized and, in European configurations, make a huge difference to older M3s. The red E36 M3 was owned by the cameraman, who fitted a new downhill and redesigned it, resulting in a power output of about 300 bs (297 hp). An American spec car would have made only 240 hp (stock) due to the VANOS system.

The E36 is the lightest car of the trio at about 1,400 kg (3,086 lb). The E46 M3, the car driven by Matt Watson, weighs about 170kg (374 lb), but it comes with a larger 3.2-liter Inline-6 ​​that should produce 340hp (343bhp). The S54 is rated at 333 hp for the US and Canadian markets.

The competition is the second most powerful version of the M2, and is powered by a machine borrowed from the outgoing M3. Dual turbocharging ensures it produces 405 horsepower (410 PS). Easy success? No.

Of the three traction races, the E46 M3 is the first to advance, proving that these older Bimmers are still the best performers as long as you ignore the robotic gearbox. Eventually, the M2 began to compete and won. As far as rolling racing is concerned, it is as close as the turbo spool.