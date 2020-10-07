Federal Budget 2020 News: Prime Minister Scott Morrison defends the government’s COVID-19-year-old maintenance record

|Abbotsford
|Woolworths Abbotsford, 313 Victoria Street
|26/09/2020 – 12-12.15 pm & 28/09/2020 – 1-1.15 pm
|Customer shopping
|Ashwood
|Woolworths Ashwood
|25/09/2020
|The customer was there for an hour
|Penalla
|White Line Tires, 73 Carrier Street
|09/30/2020, 12 noon – 3 p.m.
|The trial lasted 90 minutes on campus
|Chadstone
|Butcher Club – Chadstone Shopping Center
|23/09/2020 – 26/09/2020, 6 p.m.
|Staff member who served
|Chadstone
|Chadstone Shopping Center is the new food space
|23/09/2020 – 26/09/2020, 6 p.m.
|Staff member who worked and used public toilets
|Chadstone
|Coles Chadstone
|27/09/2020
|The customer was there for about 15 minutes
|Chadstone
|Woolworths Chadstone Shopping Center, 1341 Dandenong Road
|27/09/2020, 5:30 – 5:50 p.m.
|The customer spent 20 minutes in the store`
|Cheltenham
|Coles Westfield Southland, 1239 Nabian Highway
|02/10/2020 4.45 pm-5.15 pm
|The case was purchased at the store
|Dowden
|Don Murphy, 26 Princes Heavy, Dowden
|09/27/2020, 12.30-3pm
|The case lasted 45 minutes in the store from 12.30pm to 3pm
|Blinders Street Train
|Between Ringwood and Mitsum
|23/09/2020, 2 p.m.
|Hartwell
|Leo’s Fine Food & Wine Supermarket, 2 Summerhill Road Glen Iris
|26/09/2020, 2.00 pm – 2.20 pm
|The customer spent 20 minutes there, waiting in line for 3-5 minutes
|Houstale
|Kalpalli Reserve, 19 Arthur Street
|27/09/2020
|Walked around the reserve for an hour
|Keysborough
|Aldi Geissboro, 466-468 Cheltenham Road
|01/10/2020 3.45 pm-4 pm
|The case was purchased at the store
|Gilmore
|Otfellows Cafe, 36 Sydney Street
|30/09/2020 – 03/10/2020
|Case ate at the cafe during their outbreak and staff worked when the outbreak was
|Lilidale
|Lilidale train between Mitsum and Ringwood
|23/09/2020, 12.15pm
|The person traveled by train from Mitchell station to Ringwood station at about 1215 and returned at about 1400
|Malvern East
|Headley Ten Gardens, Tollington Avenue
|27/09/2020, 10.30-11.30 am
|I walked around the garden for an hour
|மிட்சம்
|Coles Mitsum, Victoria Avenue
|23/09/2020, 2 p.m.
|Person grocery store
|Mornington
|Nervous Station Reserve, 15 Nervous Road
|26/09/2020, 1-2 p.m.
|Walked around the reserve for an hour
|Richmond
|Coles Victoria Gardens, Corner Victoria Street and Burnley Street
|29/09/2020, 1-2 p.m.
|The customer shopped for about 15 minutes
|Springvale
|Continental Mart, 219 Springvale Road, Springvale
|09/27/2020, 12.30-3pm
|Case did about 20 minutes of shop shopping
|Springvale
|Woolworths Springvale, 302 Springvale Road, Springvale
|09/27/2020, 12.30-3pm
|Case spent about 15 minutes shopping in the store
|Sunbury, Craigburn and Upfield Line, 419 Bus Route
|Between Broadmeadows and North Melbourne, trains were diverted to St Albans.
|28/09/2020, 1.00 – 3.00 pm
|The case involves boarding a train at Bradmetos, disembarking in northern Melbourne, and transferring trains to St Albans. 419 buses went from St. Alphonsus station to work
|Sunbury, Craigburn and Upfield Line, 419 Bus Route
|Between Broadmeadows and North Melbourne, trains were diverted to St Albans.
|29/09/2020, 1.00 – 3.00 pm
|The case involves boarding a train at Bradmetos, disembarking in northern Melbourne, and transferring trains to St Albans. 419 buses went from St. Alphonsus station to work
|West Foodscreen
|Alty West Foodscreen, Ashley Street
|25/09/2020, 12 – 12:15 pm
|The case was purchased at the store
|Williamstown
|Coles Williamsstown, 29 Douglas Parade
|30/09/2020, 7pm – 10pm
|The case works in the store
|Wheeler’s Hill
|Coles Brandon Park, Ferry Tree Gully Road
|09/27/2020, 1:30 -2: 30 p.m.
|The customer shopped for an hour
|Wheeler’s Hill
|Aldi Brandon Park, Ferry Tree Gully Road
|09/27/2020 – 2.40-3pm
|30 minutes for customer shopping
|Wheeler’s Hill
|Strawberry Point Fruit and Vegetable Shop Brandon Park, Fernery Gully Road
|09/27/2020, 3.05 pm-3.20 pm
|Customer within the store 15 minutes