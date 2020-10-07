Federal Budget 2020 News: Prime Minister Scott Morrison defends the government’s COVID-19-year-old maintenance record

Abbotsford Woolworths Abbotsford, 313 Victoria Street 26/09/2020 – 12-12.15 pm & 28/09/2020 – 1-1.15 pm Customer shopping Ashwood Woolworths Ashwood 25/09/2020 The customer was there for an hour Penalla White Line Tires, 73 Carrier Street 09/30/2020, 12 noon – 3 p.m. The trial lasted 90 minutes on campus Chadstone Butcher Club – Chadstone Shopping Center 23/09/2020 – 26/09/2020, 6 p.m. Staff member who served Chadstone Chadstone Shopping Center is the new food space 23/09/2020 – 26/09/2020, 6 p.m. Staff member who worked and used public toilets Chadstone Coles Chadstone 27/09/2020 The customer was there for about 15 minutes Chadstone Woolworths Chadstone Shopping Center, 1341 Dandenong Road 27/09/2020, 5:30 – 5:50 p.m. The customer spent 20 minutes in the store` Cheltenham Coles Westfield Southland, 1239 Nabian Highway 02/10/2020 4.45 pm-5.15 pm The case was purchased at the store Dowden Don Murphy, 26 Princes Heavy, Dowden 09/27/2020, 12.30-3pm The case lasted 45 minutes in the store from 12.30pm to 3pm Blinders Street Train Between Ringwood and Mitsum 23/09/2020, 2 p.m. Hartwell Leo’s Fine Food & Wine Supermarket, 2 Summerhill Road Glen Iris 26/09/2020, 2.00 pm – 2.20 pm The customer spent 20 minutes there, waiting in line for 3-5 minutes Houstale Kalpalli Reserve, 19 Arthur Street 27/09/2020 Walked around the reserve for an hour Keysborough Aldi Geissboro, 466-468 Cheltenham Road 01/10/2020 3.45 pm-4 pm The case was purchased at the store Gilmore Otfellows Cafe, 36 Sydney Street 30/09/2020 – 03/10/2020 Case ate at the cafe during their outbreak and staff worked when the outbreak was Lilidale Lilidale train between Mitsum and Ringwood 23/09/2020, 12.15pm The person traveled by train from Mitchell station to Ringwood station at about 1215 and returned at about 1400 Malvern East Headley Ten Gardens, Tollington Avenue 27/09/2020, 10.30-11.30 am I walked around the garden for an hour மிட்சம் Coles Mitsum, Victoria Avenue 23/09/2020, 2 p.m. Person grocery store Mornington Nervous Station Reserve, 15 Nervous Road 26/09/2020, 1-2 p.m. Walked around the reserve for an hour Richmond Coles Victoria Gardens, Corner Victoria Street and Burnley Street 29/09/2020, 1-2 p.m. The customer shopped for about 15 minutes Springvale Continental Mart, 219 Springvale Road, Springvale 09/27/2020, 12.30-3pm Case did about 20 minutes of shop shopping Springvale Woolworths Springvale, 302 Springvale Road, Springvale 09/27/2020, 12.30-3pm Case spent about 15 minutes shopping in the store Sunbury, Craigburn and Upfield Line, 419 Bus Route Between Broadmeadows and North Melbourne, trains were diverted to St Albans. 28/09/2020, 1.00 – 3.00 pm The case involves boarding a train at Bradmetos, disembarking in northern Melbourne, and transferring trains to St Albans. 419 buses went from St. Alphonsus station to work Sunbury, Craigburn and Upfield Line, 419 Bus Route Between Broadmeadows and North Melbourne, trains were diverted to St Albans. 29/09/2020, 1.00 – 3.00 pm The case involves boarding a train at Bradmetos, disembarking in northern Melbourne, and transferring trains to St Albans. 419 buses went from St. Alphonsus station to work West Foodscreen Alty West Foodscreen, Ashley Street 25/09/2020, 12 – 12:15 pm The case was purchased at the store Williamstown Coles Williamsstown, 29 Douglas Parade 30/09/2020, 7pm – 10pm The case works in the store Wheeler’s Hill Coles Brandon Park, Ferry Tree Gully Road 09/27/2020, 1:30 -2: 30 p.m. The customer shopped for an hour Wheeler’s Hill Aldi Brandon Park, Ferry Tree Gully Road 09/27/2020 – 2.40-3pm 30 minutes for customer shopping Wheeler’s Hill Strawberry Point Fruit and Vegetable Shop Brandon Park, Fernery Gully Road 09/27/2020, 3.05 pm-3.20 pm Customer within the store 15 minutes