PARIS – After Sofia Kenin dropped the opening set of the fourth round of the French Open on Monday, her coach, her father Alexander, changed places at the stand and lowered himself next to his opponent’s coach.

So much for social distance in the midst of an epidemic.

The most notable senior Kenin’s action on the sea of ​​plain brown seats in Court Philippe Chatterjee, the effect of which is not known with any certainty – the chair gave a warning to referee training, which was not allowed during the Grand Slam matches; The 2020 Australian Open champion said his dad helped with the “drive” – ​​things soon returned.

Just before the quarterfinals of any tour-level clay-court match, Ken reached that point at Roland Carros with a major adjustment, quickly picking up the balls and leaving the 21-year-old American with little time to act in 2-6, 2, the last player from France in the singles bracket 6- Won 2, 6-1.

“At first, I mean, I didn’t know why She The coach sat in that category, ”said Kenin, who finished 4th, while the 49th-ranked ferro was not planted.

“On the right, it’s a high seed. I can only imagine him sitting on the other side. I do not understand why he is sitting there,” said the 21-year-old American. “Yes, I mean, my dad sat there. He tried to help me.… I mean, he was right there. Sat down – it worked and there was nothing much to discuss about it. ”

As for Pharaoh's coach, Emmanuel Blanc?





"At the end of the match, Pharaoh said with a laugh," You told me, 'You can not get rid of Sofia, but I can not get rid of her dad. "





Ken had to wait a day to find out who would play next, because the match between Tunisia’s No. 30 Ons Zapur and Daniel Collins of the United States was scheduled to open on Suzanne Langlan Court, but was postponed due to rain. The other quarter in that half of the draw will be against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova Laura Sigmund.

The men’s quarterfinals, set for Monday, are both rematch: No. 1 Novak Djokovic against 17th Pablo Carreno Pusta, and No. 5 Stefanos Tsipas against 13th Andrei Ruble.

Djokovic handled the closest thing to a challenge he faced so far in the 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 set against 15th seed Karen Cuccano – the 2016 champion in a total of 25 four-game games.

The victory moved Djokovic to his 47th Grand Slam quarterfinal. Kareno Pusta finished fourth and second at Roland Carros, beating 186th seed Daniel Altmeyer 6-2, 7-5, 6-2.