Reality stars are the biggest earners around, and many celebrities born from popular shows have made a fortune following their appearances on TOWIE and Love Island.

From Instagram collaborations to hidden talents, TV deals, book deals and fashion collaborations, many reality stars have amassed a fortune after leaving their respective reality shows.

And The sun To create a list of 25 stars who only watch famous British celebrities as a result of participating in reality TV shows, has analyzed who the richest reality stars are.



To qualify, those on the list must have earned money behind a reality show over the past decade.

So, let’s see who made the cut

Little Mix – million 50 million



At the top is the Little Mix, a female band made up of Jesse Nelson, 29, Le-Anne Pinnacle, 28, Jade Darwall, 27, and Perry Edwards, 27.

Since winning The X Factor in 2011, women alone are worth $ 12.5 million.

Women added $ 5 million to their wealth last year alone.

Spencer Matthews – 21 million



Seated in second place are two Spencer Matthews from Made Chelsea fame dad.

Over the past year, the star has made $ 10 million as a result of his property investments and his role as CEO and founder of The Clean Liquor Company.

Sales of Spencer’s non-alcoholic brand jumped 700 percent in the lockout alone.

Mark Wright – million 11 million

In third place sits The Only Way Is Essex celebrity Mark Wright.

The star boosted his revenue this year after converting his Essex mansion into six two-bed flats worth $ 5 million.



Mark and wife Michael Keegan are set to launch the fashion label Misa Active soon.

Essex native DJ. Gig earns $ 10,000 per annum, which was reportedly earned by interviewing A-Listers in the US, including Kim Kardashian, on the US Extra show.

Samantha Fires – 8 9.8 million



Another TOWIE star who topped the top five was Samantha Fairs, who earned $ 500,000 to become the face of Orio cookies.

Partner Paul Knightley, 32, runs Mum-of-Two Fashion Outlet Saint Avenue, which earned 2,000 182,000 in 2019.

Sam and his sister Billy also made huge sums, rumored to be worth $ 250,000 each, to star in their hit ITVBE series The Mummy Diaries.

Olli Lok – million 7 million



Made Chelsea star Olly Locke has amassed a huge fortune as a result of his assets.

The star, who made her MIC debut in 2011, received huge accolades for her appearances on the popular Big Brother (, 000 100,000) and Celebrity Go Dating (, 000 200,000).

Olly co-founded the gay dating app Sapphire in 2017 and can order up to 2,000 for a sponsored Instagram post.

Which other reality stars made the list?

6. Joey Essex – 6.9m

7. Rylan Clark-Neil – 6.3m

8. Tommy Mallet – 5.4m

9. Olivia & Alex Bowen – 5m

10. Gas Beatle – 4.9m

11. James Arthur- £ 4.8 m

12.Gemma Collins – 4.7m

13. Billy Shepherd – £ 4.6m

14. Megan McKenna – 3.8m

15. Lucy McLenberg – 3.75m

16. Nadia Hussain – £ 3.7 m

17. Amy Kids – 3.3m

18. Vicky Pattison – £ 3.2m

19. Charlotte Crosby – £ 3M

20. Tire days – 2.4m