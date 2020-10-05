Macron is relieved that New Caledonia has rejected independence – but may face new votes in 2 years | World | News

The South Pacific archipelago came to the polls today for the second independent referendum in many years. A “yes” referendum would have seen New Caledonia sever ties with France almost 170 years later, which would have been a major blow to the French president.

“As President, I deeply appreciate this trust in the Republic.”

“They affirmed their desire to keep New Caledonia a part of France.

Mr Macron said: “Voters had their say.

But “No” won between 53.26 percent and 46.7 percent.

The result would be great relief for the French president, who is embroiled in a corona virus crisis.

But a third and final referendum could be held within two years.

The referendum was two-thirds of what was allowed under the terms of the 1998 Noumea Convention.

