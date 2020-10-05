MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish midfielder Sergio Canals has left his hometown club Racing Santander to join Real Madrid for more than a decade.

File Photo: Football Soccer – La Liga Santander – Atletico Madrid v Real Bedis – Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain – July 11, 2020 Atletico Madrid’s Saul Nguyeno joins the fray behind Sergio Connolly ‘ -19) REUTERS / Javier Barbancho / File Photo

Canales, a 19-year-old wonder child, had set up La Liga with his scenes in Cantabria, leading some pundits to call the shock for the 2010 World Cup.

The call never came, Spain became world champions for the first time, and the Madrid kennels spell was not a happy one as he struggled for playing time under Real new coach Jose Mourinho.

After a season on the sidelines, he signed for Valencia in 2011 on a two-year loan deal, hoping to secure a place in Euro 2012.

It was in Mestalla, where the kennels initially thrived, but the first of three cruciate ligaments blunted his life and changed his style of play.

But he never lost heart, he has developed his best form in Real Betis, and they are now flying high under Manuel Bellegrini – the coach who took the coach to Madrid, but never managed him.

“Things didn’t go right when I recovered, but I never gave up,” Colonels told Marka. “It simply came to our notice then. I never lost my smile.

“There were hard moments when I thought I was never going to get back to my position. Injury gives me a lot of energy and strength.

He joined Real Sociedad in 2014, but injuries affected his spelling in San Sebastian. He even missed his honeymoon in 2016 when he was recovering from injury.

When he was released on a free transfer in 2018, many in the game suspected that his time at the top level was over.

However, Bedis picked up a pussy and was rewarded with dazzling shots from the canals over the past two years, which found him mostly without injury.

The midfielder, who made his long-awaited debut in Spain in March 2019 last week, was back in the friendly squad for the friendly against Portugal on October 7, with two Nations League clashes against Switzerland on Oct. 10.

As Bedis temporarily topped La Liga on Saturday, he celebrated 2-0 with a stellar display and a goal in Valencia.

If the Kennels get out of injury and continue to play better, he should finally be part of the Spanish team in a big match and show the world what he can do.