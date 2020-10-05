In a transformation like Adele the rebellious Wilson is slimmer than ever because he reveals he has six pounds to reach the goal

Rebel Wilson looks slimmer than before as he has revealed that he is six pounds away from his ‘target weight’ after a body change like Adele.

The Pitch Perfect star, 40, shared a celebratory picture after the early morning hike and said he felt “proud of me”.

7 The insurgent shared a celebratory picture after its rise

He wrote: “Happy Sunday to all! A big week ahead.

“This week was super busy, but I got up 3 times in the morning (6am) and went hiking … I even did 100m sprints to keep my heart rate still high (my ‘sprint’ was probably someone else’s ‘slow jack’).

“But I’m so proud of myself, now my target weight is only 3kg away! Reps x”.

Star – who recently went public New boyfriend Jacob Bush – Dedicated to his exercise regimen and healthy nutrition since dropping clothing size.

7 He promised earlier this year to start a new fitness journey Credit: Instagram

7 The Australian star is remarkably slim Credit: Instagram

7 He revealed his target weight of 165 pounds to his fans Credit: Getty – Contributor

He promised at the beginning of the year to start a new fitness journey and was true to his word.

The Australian star Revealed her slim waist and toned legs in remarkably slim and fitness gear and sexy outfits.

The rebel made a New Year’s resolution to kickstart his unhealthy eating habits and kickstart a new exercise journey.

At the time, he wrote on Instagram: “Well, for me 2020 is going to be called the‘ health year ’.

7 The rebel made a New Year’s resolution to avoid his unhealthy eating habits Credit: Splash News

“So I went for a walk dressed for sports, deliberately hydrating in bed now and trying to avoid sugar and junk food, which will be hard after the holidays I got, but I’m going to do it! Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?”

She revealed His target weight 165 pounds for his fans.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it,” he captioned a photo of himself in a track suit and bra.

“Give it a try every day … I know some days are hellishly frustrating, you feel like giving up, you get angry at the lack of progress … but good things are coming your way,” he encouraged.

7 Rebellion now does cardio seven days a week Credit: Simon Jones – Sun.

Rebellion, real name Patricia, recently gave Fans gain insight into his fitness regime by sharing videos of his fitness workouts Reveals that she does cardio seven days a week.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Rebellion round training can be seen Before completing ab exercises – including weight exercises, squats and lunches.

He headlined this post: “Must have that endurance! Here’s a part of my gym workout today.”

His coach Jono Castano explained earlier e! For the rebel she has developed a specific plan that includes six days a week, a day off to relax her body.

7 Rebellion is six pounds away from its weight loss target Credit: Instagram

He told them to encourage his clients to exercise daily for 45-minute sessions, noting that “results come through consistency.”

His personalized program for the star includes high-intensity interval training, movement, weights, resistance, technique and tempo.