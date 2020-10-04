Home World Vladimir Putin is taking drastic measures to avoid COVID-19

Vladimir Putin is taking drastic measures to avoid COVID-19

Oct 04, 2020 0 Comments
Vladimir Putin is taking drastic measures to avoid COVID-19

President Trump may have praised Russian President Vladimir Putin – but the two took completely different approaches to the corona virus.

Although Trump often wears masks and flies to rallies across the country, Putin has been living and working since the outbreak of the epidemic in March, calling him a “bubble boy.” Seanfield.

With a few exceptions, Putin has gathered at his home outside Moscow – serious measures have been taken to ensure he does not catch the virus.

Employees who come to work with him have to do more than wear a mask and keep a distance of two meters.

Outsiders must pass through special disinfectant mines before going anywhere near him, CNN Announced. The mines were set up in June in Chess Putin.

That same month, Putin appeared in public for a postponed Victory Day parade with dozens of World War II veterans who had to be isolated two weeks before the event.

Recently, a Russian intelligence news release He outlined the details of his relationship with Putin. Those seeking even the most basic photo apps with Putin should be subjected to strict isolation for two weeks.

Project This summer, close Putin staff said he should be isolated for two weeks at a nearby health resort and undergo rigorous tests before being allowed into his presence.

This article first appeared New York Post And re-created with permission

READ  Trump defended himself because critics confiscated war veterans who insulted American soldiers

You May Also Like

Away from many, the Indian man carries out the cremation of the dead virus

Away from many, the Indian man carries out the cremation of the dead virus

Corona virus live news: Trump was treated with Remedivir at the hospital because the Allies tested positive for cov | World News

Corona virus Australia Live News: Donald Trump tweets video of 'I do very well' after confirming Govt-19 diagnosis

Corona virus Australia Live News: Donald Trump tweets video of ‘I do very well’ after confirming Govt-19 diagnosis

Joe Biden says he and Jill tested NEGATIVE for COVID

Corona virus activities in the UK should close at 10pm, but instead street parties develop

Corona virus activities in the UK should close at 10pm, but instead street parties develop

Corona virus live news: Paris placed on ‘maximum alert’ as India approaches 100,000 deaths | World News

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *