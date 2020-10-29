Corona virus direct message: Macron says France’s second wave could be ‘hard and dangerous’; Worldwide Daily Cases 500,000 | World News

AFP reports that five more Spanish regions, including Madrid, will close their borders before All Saints’ Day weekend to prevent an increase in corona virus infections.

Spanish families traditionally leave flowers for the graves of loved ones on the holiday of November 1st. Since this year’s holiday is a Sunday, Monday has been declared a three-day holiday to create weekends.

About six million people traditionally travel to other parts of Spain over the All Saints’ holiday weekend, as a result of which the regional government of Madrid plans to close the region’s borders from Friday to November 2, said regional government head Isabel Diaz. Ayuso.

“We know we need to continue to cut back on social interaction,” he told a joint news conference with neighbors Castilla and Lyon and Castilla-La Manza, adding that a bank would close its borders until Monday, November 9. Holidays in Madrid.



A pharmacy in Mostol, Spain. Photo: May Ropleto / Alpha Images / REX / Shutterstock



Separately, the coastal areas of Murcia in the southeast and Andalusia in the southwest, popular destinations for residents of domestic cities such as Madrid on long weekends, said they would close their borders from Friday to November 9th.

This measure means that no one can enter or leave the territory during this period except for essential reasons such as medical care or going to work.

Three of Spain’s 17 regions – Navarre, La Rioja and the Basque Country – have already closed their borders earlier this month.

Since the exit from the severe national lockdown in June, cases of the corona virus have increased in Spain, with thousands of infections being diagnosed every day. Hospital admissions, though lower than the March-April peak, are on the rise.

Spain became the first EU country to surpass one million confirmed Covit-19 infections last week, with the virus killing more than 35,000 lives.