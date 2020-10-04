Spider-Man Creative Director PS5 Remaster Review Exceeds Respect

To be realized for the eighteenth time this year, a top video game developer has asked for respect as the reviews have gone too far. Brian Indihar, creative director of Marvel’s Spider-Man, has called on the title community to show more kindness after receiving threatening news that Peter Parker’s face model will be redesigned in the upcoming PlayStation 5 remaster.

His message, in full, is embedded below:

To our Spidey fans: I totally appreciate your interest, but you send me threatening notes “You will go down and we will find you! Fix this now! “Not cold. With what is happening in the world today, let us respect each other as a force for good. Thanks.– Bryan Indihar (rybryanintihar) October 3, 2020

If you missed the message, here is a comparison between two different Peter Parker face models:

This is not the first time that a major PlayStation exclusive, like The Last of S, has come under severe criticism: Part II was the focus of a storm earlier this year, with naughty dog ​​vice president Neil Truckman taking on the burden of setbacks. The abuse was so bad that the California developer was forced to issue a statement.

Another unfortunate reminder of what a toxic online discourse will look like in 2020, with relatively small constructive results attracting unequal levels of anger. Creative criticism is a good thing, we all have the right to express our opinion – but personal insults, attacks and threats Never OK!