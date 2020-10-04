Home Technology Spider-Man Creative Director PS5 Remaster Review Exceeds Respect

Oct 04, 2020 0 Comments
To be realized for the eighteenth time this year, a top video game developer has asked for respect as the reviews have gone too far. Brian Indihar, creative director of Marvel’s Spider-Man, has called on the title community to show more kindness after receiving threatening news that Peter Parker’s face model will be redesigned in the upcoming PlayStation 5 remaster.

His message, in full, is embedded below:

If you missed the message, here is a comparison between two different Peter Parker face models:

Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 Peter Parker

This is not the first time that a major PlayStation exclusive, like The Last of S, has come under severe criticism: Part II was the focus of a storm earlier this year, with naughty dog ​​vice president Neil Truckman taking on the burden of setbacks. The abuse was so bad that the California developer was forced to issue a statement.

Another unfortunate reminder of what a toxic online discourse will look like in 2020, with relatively small constructive results attracting unequal levels of anger. Creative criticism is a good thing, we all have the right to express our opinion – but personal insults, attacks and threats Never OK!

