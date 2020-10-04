Chiefs-Patriots game after Newton positive for COVID-19

The NFL has postponed this week’s match between New England and Super Bowl champions Kansas City Mayors after “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams”. Quarterback starting Patriots Cam Newton and Chiefs training team quarterback Jordan Tamu were both added to the NFL’s Govt-19 reserve list released Saturday afternoon.
Originally scheduled for EDT at 4:25 pm on Sunday, the NFL said on Saturday that the game would be played on Monday or Tuesday, which is only possible if the disease is not spread on the rosters.