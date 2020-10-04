“Saturday Night Live” took a week to begin its 46th season.

The long-running sketch show returned to the NBC on Tuesday, October 3, in a presidential debate featuring Jim Carrey, former Vice President Joe Biden and Alec Baldwin, President Donald Trump.

The show wasted no time in having fun diagnosing Trump’s corona virus, and asked reviewer Chris Wallace (played by Beck Bennett) if Baldwin had taken the “coward test you promised you would take in advance”.

“Of course, the scout’s honor,” Baldwin replied, holding up his cross fingers.

Python came in with Carrie, smiling and finger guns behind black aviator sunglasses.

When asked if he was ready for the discussion, Gary replied, “Absolutely not,” but promised that “I may have no beginning or access to 46 fantastic ideas.”

As with Tuesday’s debate, Trump angered Pitton in the “SNL” edition, evoking the memory of an infamous Boston mob during Gary Sketch.

“No, don’t let your inner whitish bulge come out,” Gary said to himself after Baldwin interrupted and insulted him. “Light up for them all the smiles they taught you in anger management.”

Before adding some commentary on Trump’s corona virus diagnosis, Gary finished the sketch by pulling out a magical remote and responding in the middle of Baldwin.

“Imagine if science and karma could form some group to send us a message about how dangerous this virus is,” Gary said looking at the frozen Baldwin. “I’m not saying it should happen. Imagine doing so.”

“So this November, please get on the Biden train, this is the train that travels to Delaware,” Carrie continued. “We can’t all set America on fire again.”