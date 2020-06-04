Maesaiah Thabane: The wife of the former Prime Minister of Lesotho was arrested again for the murder of the husband’s ex-wife

Thabane will remain in custody until June 16, after her bail was revoked on charges that due process was not followed during her first court appearance in February when she was charged with murder, the police commissioner told CNN. Holomo Molibeli.

Molibeli said the former first lady is back behind bars on a technicality because the prosecution was not allowed to argue against her bail during the hearing.

The bond amount of 1,000 maloti ($ 58) was also paid long after his release and not after his release in February, the commissioner said.

CNN has made repeated attempts to contact Maesaiah Thabane’s lawyer, but has yet to receive a response. Neither she nor her husband, former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, have spoken publicly about the allegations.