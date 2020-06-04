Maesaiah Thabane: The wife of the former Prime Minister of Lesotho was arrested again for the murder of the husband’s ex-wife

Thabane will remain in custody until June 16, after her bail was revoked on charges that due process was not followed during her first court appearance in February when she was charged with murder, the police commissioner told CNN. Holomo Molibeli.

Molibeli said the former first lady is back behind bars on a technicality because the prosecution was not allowed to argue against her bail during the hearing.

The bond amount of 1,000 maloti ($ 58) was also paid long after his release and not after his release in February, the commissioner said.

CNN has made repeated attempts to contact Maesaiah Thabane’s lawyer, but has yet to receive a response. Neither she nor her husband, former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, have spoken publicly about the allegations.

Molibeli said that after her new arrest, she would reappear in court where due process would be followed.

He didn’t say when that would happen.

“She is in jail as we speak,” said Molibeli.

Lipolelo Thabane was shot dead two days before her separated husband's inauguration for a second term as Prime Minister.

Maesaiah Thabane was accused of ordering the murder of Lipolelo Thabane, who was shot dead near his home in Lesotho’s capital Maseru in June 2017.

The former first lady fled the country in January despite a police order for her arrest, but turned herself in to the police in February after spending weeks in South Africa.

Police questioned Thomas Thabane about the case and pressed to charge him, but his lawyers said that he could not be processed, citing constitutional immunity. He has not been charged in the case.
The murder case has rocked the small southern African nation, and led to Thabane sudden withdrawal In May, after months of pressure from his political party to resign for his alleged participation, according to police.
