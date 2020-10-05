Richmond Council sets the calendar for the black historical month

A series of events to mark this year’s Black History Month are set to take place in the metropolitan area of ​​Richmond.

Black History Month is held every year to celebrate the achievements and contributions of black people around the world, where many important personalities have not been historically valued or overlooked.

This October, Richmond Council has unveiled a program of events and activities including a virtual exhibition, community discussion, podcast series and cultural events.

Some events are as follows:

Virtual exhibition of social stories

The council urges residents to come forward to help design a virtual exhibition that includes stories, experiences, photos and videos.

Stories explore family histories, traditions, achievements, cultures and racist experiences. The exhibition will be shared online and the resulting entries by the local research library and archive will ensure that our collection is representative of the entire community.

The exhibition will launch online at the end of October. To tell the congregation your story, you can email or visit [email protected] https://www.richmond.gov.uk/black_history_month_get_involved

Social Conversation

The council wants to understand the experiences of local black people living in the metropolis to help improve local services in the future and challenge any prejudices and behaviors that may affect the lives of local people.

At 5pm on October 28th, a virtual discussion with black residents will help them understand their experiences, how supportive they feel, what is most important to them and what they think of themselves as a black resident or working in the metropolis. . If you would like to attend, please register: https: //www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/themed-community-conversation-october-2020-tickets-123665295227

Youth Podcast Series Xcast

Together with the youth at Heatham House in Twickenham, Project X will be releasing a podcast series on a series of topics from mid-October to sports to prisons with a BAME perspective on how their race affected their experience and shaped their success. Future podcasts include Paul Kanovil, the first black footballer to play for Chelsea, and Rodney B, the godfather of British rap. Follow @AfC_project_X on Instagram to listen to podcasts.

Read the story of Euphrasy Mundale-Kilolo here

Cultural events

As part of the Metropolitan Literary Festival, a number of events take place – none of which are spoken (an evening of words spoken by the poet Jolet Olasunya and Repeat Beat), Sway: House of Music Dear-Mason with a mesmerizing pro and pragmatism. Find out more: http://www.richmondliterature.com/main-programme.html

Richmond Libraries celebrates online children’s storytelling throughout October, and hosts performances by African-Caribbean percussionist, storyteller and singer extraordinary Winston Nsingha, especially recorded for us during the trip to the Gambia. Check out this site.

In addition, check out the Orleans House Gallery website for a series of guest blogs from local black art students at Richmond Upon Thames College and Richmond and Hillcraft Community College, who share their influences, favorite artists, and aspirations. Visit: https://www.orleanshousegallery.org/

Libraries Digital Reading Group

Our Libraries team conducts a social media discussion on two books:

Color Purple by Alice Walker – The story focuses on the lives of African-American women in the United States in the 1930s.

Renee Edo-Lodge Why I Didn’t Spend Long With White People About Race – The book explores the relationship between gender, class and race.

You do not even have to visit your library to pick up books. You can now use our new eAudio site credit box to allow hundreds of people to read at once: Visit: https://www.richmond.gov.uk/services/libraries/digital_library

If you would like to join the chat, go to ich Richmondlips on Twitter and say using the hashtag #RichmondReads

Cllr Michael Wilson, a leading member for equality and diversity, said:

“It is important to recognize the diverse cultural design of our country on a daily basis, especially during the Black History Month to set aside time to celebrate our rich heritage.

“I encourage everyone to get involved in any of the local activities or to participate in the many virtual events that take place across the country.”

Domestically, the council also recognizes Black History Month.

Activities include launching a new black labor network, celebrating diversity events with outside speakers, online discussions and a ‘racist wild red card’ event.

The Staff Race Equality Network hosts a series of events – including the online Hall of Fame to lend to black people throughout history.