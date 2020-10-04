Chase fans were saddened by the loss of Joel Dommet k 150g cash prize

Fans heartbroken for Joel Dommet (Image: ITV)

Chase fans are heartbroken Joel Tomat lost in a huge single prize pot.

The comedian was a contestant on tonight’s popular edition of the ITV game show, and was the only player to make it to the final chaser.

If he won, he could take home 000 150,000 for a charity he wanted.

Joel rose up against Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, who offered him an eye-catching £ 150,000 grand offer.

This is a big step forward from Joel Winning, 000 4,000 from host Bradley Walsh’s previous questions, so he decided to go for it.

Unfortunately, the 35-year-old failed to knock down Jenny, who managed to capture only 11 runs in the final round.



The audience endured the tense scenes (Image: ITV)

Although Joel was unable to win the first prize, he was able to raise £ 1,000 for his chosen charity, The Teenage Cancer Foundation.

Despite the appearance, Jenny told Joel to be proud of herself, while at the same time she wants to return to the show so they can face it again.

Fans on Twitter were devastated in both ways, ‘Oh dear, Joel lost it.’

Another added: ’14 Unfortunate Joel you are losing. ‘

‘Ah, tough on your own Joel,’ said the third observer.

However, while others were not successful, Joel was so impressed that he had done this so far on the show.

‘Incredible footage on #TheChase HQ, where Joel Dommet took The Vixen for 000 150,000,’ one wrote.

One fan weighed in: ‘Brilliant work, Joel. In the final chase you don’t get a chance, but a fantastic for a head. ‘

‘YESSSSSSS !! Good Joel !! ‘Posted another, with a series of applause emojis.

The Chase Celebrity Special airs next Saturday at 7pm on ITV.

