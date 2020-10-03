What do you call the 2,000 supras piled together? A record, that’s what it is

Expect the largest Japanese-made cars to be seen in stock or (mostly) modified wrap. Owner clubs and performance stores will definitely be on the site trying to promote their businesses, so this is a festival in the true sense, of course with all the social distance activities.

The weekend will be the highlight Subaru The parade takes place on Sunday, October 4, at the OC Fair and Expo Center in Costa Mesa, California. The Japanese carmaker plans to assemble 2,000 cars and go on to set a Guinness World Record for the largest parade of identical vehicles.

For the duration of the parade, drivers will have to stay inside their cars, with masks if the windows of the vehicle are down. The parking lot at the Expo Center is where cars have to go.

“We wanted to give our owners a chance to do something fun at Subaru, with the brand they want.” Alan Betkey, senior vice president of marketing at Subaru in the U.S., said in a statement.

“At a time when a lot does not happen due to restrictions, locks, cancellations and closures, we wanted to provide a safe and fun experience helping our Subaru family return to their community.”

Subaru says there is a charity side to all of this. No tickets required come in, But organizers are asking for a donation of at least $ 5 per registration to participate in the registration effort. The money raised in this way will be donated to Feeding America, which is compatible with Subaru.