Home Science SpaceX halted two seconds before launch, just days after Starling mission failure – RT USA News

SpaceX halted two seconds before launch, just days after Starling mission failure – RT USA News

Oct 03, 2020 0 Comments
SpaceX halted two seconds before launch, just days after Starling mission failure - RT USA News

Friday’s SpaceX launch of the Falcon 9 rocket, which was to launch an advanced GPS satellite into orbit for the U.S. military, was halted two seconds before take-off.

The launch is scheduled for EDT (Saturday 01:43 GMT) from 40 to 9:43 pm at the Space Launch Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch line was dropped by the missile control two seconds before ignition. SpaceX will not immediately tell you what caused the hiccups or when another attempt will be made.

This is the second stop in several days for SpaceX. A unique Falcon 9 rocket carrying 60 satellites of the Starling Internet system is scheduled to launch on Thursday. But due to irregular floor sensor measurements that task was pulled 18 seconds before the lift-off.

The GPS satellite in operation on Friday delivers navigation signals to the new Volume III Generation U.S. military spacecraft. The Pentagon already has three of them in orbit, which were launched by SpaceX in December 2018 and this year in June and August 2019 by the United Launch Alliance.



At Rt.com
SpaceX grounded Falcon 9 aircraft for 18 seconds before rocket launch – ground sensors charged


If you like this story, please share it with a friend!

READ  A Maxi-Mars, a Mini Moon and Meteors Light up the October Night Sky - Science

You May Also Like

Buried lakes of salty water on Mars may provide conditions for life

Buried lakes of salt water on Mars may provide conditions for life

Corona virus: A sixth patient with Covid-19 died at Daisy Hill Hospital

Corona virus: A sixth patient with Covid-19 died at Daisy Hill Hospital

October sky brings a harvest moon and a rare Halloween blue moon

October sky brings a harvest moon and a rare Halloween blue moon

A Maxi-Mars, a Mini Moon and Meteors Light up the October Night Sky - Science

A Maxi-Mars, a Mini Moon and Meteors Light up the October Night Sky – Science

CBS Pittsburgh - Social media explains with reports of giant meteorites across the East Coast

CBS Pittsburgh – Social media explains with reports of giant meteorites across the East Coast

After a long delay, the ULA's most powerful rocket was ready to launch a classified spy satellite

After a long delay, the ULA’s most powerful rocket was ready to launch a classified spy satellite

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *