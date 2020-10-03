SpaceX halted two seconds before launch, just days after Starling mission failure – RT USA News

Friday’s SpaceX launch of the Falcon 9 rocket, which was to launch an advanced GPS satellite into orbit for the U.S. military, was halted two seconds before take-off.

The launch is scheduled for EDT (Saturday 01:43 GMT) from 40 to 9:43 pm at the Space Launch Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch line was dropped by the missile control two seconds before ignition. SpaceX will not immediately tell you what caused the hiccups or when another attempt will be made.

This is the second stop in several days for SpaceX. A unique Falcon 9 rocket carrying 60 satellites of the Starling Internet system is scheduled to launch on Thursday. But due to irregular floor sensor measurements that task was pulled 18 seconds before the lift-off.

The GPS satellite in operation on Friday delivers navigation signals to the new Volume III Generation U.S. military spacecraft. The Pentagon already has three of them in orbit, which were launched by SpaceX in December 2018 and this year in June and August 2019 by the United Launch Alliance.





