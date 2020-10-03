Nigella Lawson Net Value 2020: Simply Nigella Chef Has Made Big Money

Nigella Lawson is known for showing off her delightful cooking tips on TV and in her various cookbooks. How much money has he made in his career?
She is the daughter of former Conservative President Nigel Lawson and Vanessa Lawson, whose family had a food and catering business.
Nigella brought her food knowledge to good use from the moment she started working.
Before becoming an associate literary editor for The Sunday Times, the chef first began earning money as a restaurant reviewer and book reviewer.
He then pursued his career as a freelance journalist before writing his first cookbook.
In 1998, Nigella released How to Eat, which sold 300,000 copies and became a bestseller.
Two years later, How to Be, the second book to win the award, topped its bank balance with a local deity.
Since then, he has published 12 books, one of which is inspired by Christmas recipes and Italian cuisine.
His fifth book, Feast: Food That Celebrates Life is said to have grossed $ 3 million.
Named Living Kitchen, the brand is valued at $ 7 million.
This line was sold by several retailers.
The famous chef is believed to have money on the property, formerly living in a London home that was valued at $ 7 million.
Most recently, he is thought to be living in a mews home in central London, valued at $ 5 million.