Here is the most horrible Audi RS6 Avant

The Audi RS6 Avant is the most powerful and efficient wagon ever made by a German company, but one of the most stylish … apart from this amazing configuration.

The RS6 is very popular in the automotive scene. We’ve seen some crazy 1,000 horsepower structure, and Audi’s UK branch has released a limited edition “RS2 Tribute” but nothing close to that crazy family trucker tribute from the cult film “Hello Vacation”.

American movie cars are always so special, remember the Ford LTD Country Sky Station wagon “Hello on vacation …”. What about this crazy replica based on the Audi RS6 Avant!

You can see this wonderful tribute in the video below. The owner turned the look of this Audi upside down and recreated the woodwork of the American station wagon. The hood also gets a set of false wood panels. The characteristic crown on the country skier station wagon looks like this modern version, and the wooden roof rods are found on this RS6 C8.