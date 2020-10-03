Martin Lewis issues an important warning to any Britons with a PayPal account

Country is a one-time money saver who makes the most savings online and through non-contact payments Martin Lewis Warned PayPal Does not provide the same protections.

The suggestion came after a viewer of the Martin Louis Money Show asked if he still uses the same tariff protection. Apple Pay.

Indicates that there is no limit to the salary you can apply for, although other cards are quoted at 45 per transaction Daily Record.

Viewer Joyce said: “I recently started using Apple Pay to make purchases over the non-contact range, but I’m worried that I do not have Section 75 protection.”

Martin replied: “Apple Pay is another way of using your card, which is similar to using a card, you still get Section 75 protection, which costs more than 100 credit, but makes the credit card company collectively liable if you buy anything less than that. 30,000. ”



This is not the case when you use PayPal.

Martin warned: “Unlike PayPal, sometimes you do not get that protection using a credit card through PayPal, but in most cases you do with Apple Pay.”

The ‘Buyer Protection’ plan states that you have the right to refund the full purchase price of an item and the original shipping costs you paid for if you did not receive it from the seller or when you received the item. , But the item is not what you ordered.



The first of the protections is Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974, which provides legal protection for credit card users to purchase more than $ 100 and less than $ 30,000.

So your card issuer will be jointly responsible if anything goes wrong with your purchase.

The second is the fee, which includes all card payments made by banks and building associations.

Although not a direct consumer right, it is a process that allows you to modify a transaction if you are unable to resolve a dispute with a business.