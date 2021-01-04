Home Economy Yes, the slack has subsided

Jan 04, 2021 0 Comments
At 4:10 pm today, the widely used corporate chat software Slog suffered a major setback. Delivering is not very practical to do.

Update : At 6:20 pm, the situation has not improved, and Slak is now officially talking about a real “crash”. This service is not fully available effectively at this time.

If slack doesn’t work for you, that’s fine. The Instant News and Project Management Service experienced a large-scale crash on Wednesday, January 4 at 4:10 p.m. American company confirmed ” I P at 4:14 p.m. A message On his site: ” Customers may now have trouble loading channels or sign in to Slack. In addition to these loading issues, we have also seen problems sending messages directly or otherwise.

The company says it will investigate the matter and provide additional information later. She apologizes for the inconvenience caused. The Down Detector site shows a significant increase in the reported problems that can be seen in the map below.

It is an annoying breakdown to say the least during this teleworking period especially for this instant chat software used in business. Paradoxically, fixing the problem can be more difficult than usual, as slog employees use telecommunications and slack.

In the final count, Slag claimed more than 12 million customers … in October 2019. With the help of imprisonment, this number is significantly higher today. The company that built this growth was acquired in December 2020 by Salesforce for $ 27.7 billion.

This article was updated on January 4 at 6:20 pm with additional information.

