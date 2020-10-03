Brendan Foster praised the organizers’ Blitz spirit in refusing to succumb to the plague and advancing with tomorrow’s London Marathon.

Every major city marathon, from Berlin to Chicago and from Boston to New York, has been shut down this year due to the corona virus.

Nevertheless, London has found a way to run an elite race in a living safe bubble in the country’s capital – and drove Mo Farah to the Brits as a fast-paced producer in search of Olympic qualifying time.

“All events around the world have been canceled, but not in London. It’s brilliant,” Foster, the BBC’s athletic voice for a long time.



(Image: Birmingham Mail)



Jose Hermans, manager of Elliott Gipco, told me: “Regular London. The world revolves around them, and they continue. “

For the first time in 40 years of the event a mass participation race with the stars of the game will not take place, instead 45,000 people will be conducting a virtual race in their own ways.

Gibson struggles to win his fifth London title – although 19.7 times in the first over of the course screened at St James’ Park – after World No. 2 Kennysa Beckle’s shock return last night due to a calf injury.



Loading video Video not available Click to play

Tap to play The video will start inside 8 Cancel Play now



(Image: REUTERS)



“It was more than a marathon effort to get it,” Foster said, adding that its own Great North Run could not progress.

“The corona virus is about isolating people, while the London Marathon is about uniting people, so every hurdle is thrown at them.

“It’s amazing they’re stuck in it, and the athletes should be so grateful to them, I know.”



(Image: WireImage)



(Image: BA)



Between the elite women’s event and the wheelchair competition, the Kipsoz race is seen announcing his wish: “Bring hope to the world”.

Kenya took time off from its final preparations to praise Farah for showing “massive heart” in agreeing to help his comrades achieve the Tokyo goal.

“I would like to thank Moe for agreeing to speed up the race,” he said. “It’s a big heart, a big show of humanity.

“People will remember him for this. Those who helped him qualify for the Olympics will always remember him.”