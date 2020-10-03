Home Sports Guadeloulla moves past the field to the Samptoria score chart

Oct 03, 2020 0 Comments
Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri shouts instructions during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Sampdoria at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP)

On Friday, October 2, 2020, Sampdoria coach Claudio Ronieri instructs during the Serie A football match between Fiorentina and Zamporia at the Artemio Branchi Stadium in Florence, Italy. (Via Marco Puko / Lapress AB)

Fabio Guagliorellas penalty kicks out Gianluca Field to become the third all-time scorer in Serie A when Sampantoria fell to Fiorentina 21 on Friday.

  • Associated Press
  • Last Updated: October 3, 2020, 2:33 AM I.S.
FLORENCE, Italy: Fabio Guagallerelos penalty kicks out Fiorentina 2-1 to take third place behind Gianluca Violin.

The 37-year-old Guagliarella received a late penalty in the first half and converted his 86th top flight goal for Samperia.


Current Italy coach Roberto Mancini tops the list with 132 points, followed by Adriano Passetto with 89 points.

Duan Vilahovi equals 71st place for Fiorentina.

Valero Verre won it by a lap to complete a counter-attack.

Federico Cisa, who may have played in his final game with Fiorentina ahead of the expected transfer to Juventus, attacked this post in extra time.

Earlier, Sampdoria had a goal from Morton Thorsby, who was dismissed by VAR for a handball.

Fiorentina and Sampdoria each have three points from the opening three rounds.

___

More AP Football: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

