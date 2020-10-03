FLORENCE, Italy: Fabio Guagallerelos penalty kicks out Fiorentina 2-1 to take third place behind Gianluca Violin.

The 37-year-old Guagliarella received a late penalty in the first half and converted his 86th top flight goal for Samperia.

Current Italy coach Roberto Mancini tops the list with 132 points, followed by Adriano Passetto with 89 points.

Duan Vilahovi equals 71st place for Fiorentina.

Valero Verre won it by a lap to complete a counter-attack.

Federico Cisa, who may have played in his final game with Fiorentina ahead of the expected transfer to Juventus, attacked this post in extra time.

Earlier, Sampdoria had a goal from Morton Thorsby, who was dismissed by VAR for a handball.

Fiorentina and Sampdoria each have three points from the opening three rounds.

