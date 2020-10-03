Home World Corona virus live news: Trump was treated with Remedivir at the hospital because the Allies tested positive for cov | World News

Corona virus live news: Trump was treated with Remedivir at the hospital because the Allies tested positive for cov | World News

Oct 03, 2020 0 Comments

Solomon Islands, One of the few countries that existed before Covit is absent throughout this global epidemic, Is Reported its first case.

Dorothy Wickham Hon’ble reports:

Solomon Islands Prime Minister, Manasseh is sad, Confirmed in a nationally aired speech that a Solomon Islands student deported from the Philippines late last month tested positive for Govt-19.

“It pains me to say that despite our joint efforts to prevent the epidemic from entering our country, we have lost our Kovit-19 free status.”

The student is in isolation, but asymptomatic. He was tested before leaving Manila – gives a negative result – but then tested positive in Hon’ble.

Sokavare said communication and testing of medical staff attending with students is now underway. All students returning on the return flight are subject to mandatory 14-day isolation. The victim student – as well as two suspected cases – have been taken to hospital isolation facilities.

Sokavare reaffirmed that there are currently no cases related to community outreach, and assured the Solomon Islands that there are no plans for any locks at this point.

“Fellow citizens, as we work to prevent the virus from reaching our shores, it is now with us. However, we are ready to identify it, isolate it, control it and eliminate it.”

Sokavare announced that all return flights of Solomon Island citizens have been suspended until further notice.

Swimming file photo of children swimming in the Solomon Islands

 Photo: Edward Cavanaugh / The Guardian

The Pacific Islands have often been the worst-affected by the Govt-19 epidemic – with very low numbers – but there are fears that if the virus is caught, it could spread rapidly among people living close by, with high rates. Comorbidities, and fragile and less unsupported public health systems.

While the virus has so far been largely under control, Pacific economies, especially those relying on tourism, have been devastated by the epidemic. The economy of Fiji, one of the largest Melanesian countries, is expected to shrink by more than 20% this year.

READ  At least 16 people have been killed by carbon monoxide poisoning in China's coal mining accident

You May Also Like

Corona virus Australia Live News: Donald Trump tweets video of 'I do very well' after confirming Govt-19 diagnosis

Corona virus Australia Live News: Donald Trump tweets video of ‘I do very well’ after confirming Govt-19 diagnosis

Joe Biden says he and Jill tested NEGATIVE for COVID

Corona virus activities in the UK should close at 10pm, but instead street parties develop

Corona virus activities in the UK should close at 10pm, but instead street parties develop

Corona virus live news: Paris placed on ‘maximum alert’ as India approaches 100,000 deaths | World News

Japan's Twitter killer 'admits murder, disconnects 9

Japan’s Twitter killer ‘admits murder, disconnects 9

The first woman's 'uncomfortable' moment with Donald

The first woman’s ‘uncomfortable’ moment with Donald

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *