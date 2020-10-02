Home Sports Watford confirms that Luis Suarez joined Granada

Watford confirms that Luis Suarez joined Granada

Oct 02, 2020 0 Comments
Watford have confirmed striker Luis Suarez has signed for a deal in Granada, which they expect to raise more than $ 10 million.

The Watford Observer understands that the money could reach $ 13 million, but they will stumble over the next two or three years.

It is also believed that Watford agreed to a sale fee that would see Watford demand a percentage of the player’s profit if it was to be sold over the next five years.

Suarez spent last season on loan with Real Zaragoza, where he scored 19 goals in 38 games and recalled over the summer that the Hornets wanted him to be an important member of their squad.

However, the striker did not want to stay on Vicarage Road and has returned to the club where he spent the 2016-17 season on loan.

When asked about Suarez at his press conference yesterday, head coach Vladimir Ivic said he did not want to be with his team if the striker did not want to play for the club.

“He decided to work alone. He decided he shouldn’t be available for sports. To be honest, a player who doesn’t want to play doesn’t want to work with me,” he said.

“It’s not the same for some players with certain types of injuries and some who come back to work with us for a long time, this is not the situation for these types of players.

“He’s a player who does not like the game. I like to work with guys who want to be here. I’m said a lot of times, we have a team of players, they want to be here, whoever wants to fight and play every day for Watford FC. This is my goal, this is the club goal, This is the goal of the fans and everyone. I do not want anyone to stay here if they do not want to be here. ”

Suarez traveled to Sweden with Granada earlier this week, where La Liga club beat Malm 3 3-1 last night.

