October sky brings a harvest moon and a rare Halloween blue moon

Another very unusual phenomenon in which our way goes Very bizarre year. Geoffrey Hunt, an astronomer and former planetarium director, says that for the first time since World War II, the 2020 Halloween moon will be visible to the entire world instead of just one part of it. You can get a preview of the holiday event starting on Thursday, October 1, when the first moon of the month – the so-called “harvest moon” – will be visible.

This full moon will appear in full for about three days, starting on October 1st at 5pm and ending on Saturday morning, Oct. 3, NASA says. The harvest moon is the name given to the moon closest to the beginning of the fall. It usually occurs in September, but this year, it shows up in October. This is a preview of the second full moon of the month, Halloween moon, also known as the blue moon because it is the second full moon of the same month.

“When I was teaching, my high school students thought there was a full moon every Halloween,” Hunt told me. No, pop cultural decorations certainly appear so. The last Halloween moon sighting around the world came in 1944, he said. He wrote about the event on his website, When the curves are lined up. Hunt says there was a Halloween moonlight in some places in 1955, but it did not include western North America and the western Pacific.

Although this year’s Halloween moon is visible in all parts of the world, that does not mean that every citizen will have a vision. Residents of both North America and South America will see this, much of India, Europe and Asia. But when Western Australians see it, those in the central and eastern parts of the country will not see it.

Do you know the time zones well? “Unless there is daylight hours for each time zone (GMT) +8 time zone, or (GMT) +9 daylight hours,” says Hunt

Want to see the Halloween moonlight? The whole stage is very bright and it doesn’t matter if you are in a crowded city or on a farm. You do not need expensive equipment.

“Walk out and look,” Hunt says.

Don’t be surprised if you take a Halloween Moon shot with your phone, the photo doesn’t match what you saw.

“The results are disappointing when the moon is photographed with a smartphone,” Hunt admits. “A telephoto link will help zoom in on the moon. Make sure the adapter fits in your product and model. Also do not overdo the moon. Adjust the brightness of the camera so that the features are visible and not dimmed by the moonlight.”

If you are (or do) too busy watching horror movies Whatever the trick or treatment equivalent corona virus Is), you have to wait until 2039 for another global full moon.

“Of course, full moons occur in the Middle Ages in October, not just Halloween,” Hunt says. Before that a Halloween moonlight may appear in your region. It is not found all over the world.