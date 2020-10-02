Home World Corona virus live news: Paris placed on ‘maximum alert’ as India approaches 100,000 deaths | World News

Corona virus live news: Paris placed on ‘maximum alert’ as India approaches 100,000 deaths | World News

Oct 02, 2020 0 Comments

French officials are likely to put Paris on high alert as soon as possible on Monday, which could close all liquor stores and require other new restrictions as the number of Govt-19 cases rises, Health Minister Oliver Vern said on Thursday.

Vernon told a news conference that the capital, which has a population of about seven million, and its adjoining suburbs have already exceeded the maximum warning limits.

“We need a few days to confirm the trends, but if they are confirmed, we have no choice but to be on maximum alert from Monday,” he said.

“This means that people in Paris and the suburbs will have to severely limit their social interactions … and no family gatherings, no evenings, and liquor stores will be closed en masse,” he said.

“We are at a point where the situation is getting worse.”

Parisians relax on the terrace of a hotel on 23 September 2020 in Paris, France.

 Parisians relax on the terrace of a hotel on 23 September 2020 in Paris, France. Photo: Kiran Ridley / Getty Images

So far, only the southern city of Marseille and the Caribbean region of Guadeloupe have been placed on maximum alert, leading to the closure of bars and restaurants, and the closure of public spaces such as museums and cinemas unless there are strict security procedures.

But Warren said the five cities of Lilly, Lyon, Grenoble, Toulouse and Saint-Etienne could be put on maximum alert next week.

Already in Paris, bars are due to close at 10:00 pm (2000 GMT), and gyms are fully closed.

From mid-March to mid-May, the government said it would take every precaution necessary to avoid a new emergency that would require general locking, as imposed at the height of the eruption.

READ  What is the 'sovereign citizen' motion?

You May Also Like

Japan's Twitter killer 'admits murder, disconnects 9

Japan’s Twitter killer ‘admits murder, disconnects 9

The first woman's 'uncomfortable' moment with Donald

The first woman’s ‘uncomfortable’ moment with Donald

LA police 'ambush': Dion Lee Murray charged with attempted murder

LA police ‘ambush’: Dion Lee Murray charged with attempted murder

New Zealand companies name the country’s Maori Aotearoa | Use World News

Viewers in Pennsylvania watch the presidential debate

US Presidential Debate: ‘A Wild Ride’ for Pennsylvania Visitors | World News

Chinese teacher sentenced to death for poisoning 25 students

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *