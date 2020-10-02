East Lancashire is set to faint with heavy rain this weekend.

Heavy rain is expected in Blackburn, Darwin, Burnley and Hindburn from 9 a.m. Saturday.

The Meteorological Office has issued a yellow weather warning for a storm named by Matteo France.

Forecast for Blackburn this week

Saturday

00:00 – Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Maximum 11 C.

01:00 – Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Maximum 11 C.

02:00 – Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Maximum 11 C.

06:00 – Light rain with a 60% chance of rain. Maximum 11 C.

Sunday

Nick Silkstone, deputy chief meteorologist with the Meteorological Office, said: “Saturday will be a very wet day, with heavy rain to the north and west of the country, followed by Sunday’s.

“The Meteorological Office has issued a rain alert covering many parts of the country over the weekend, and we urge people to keep a close eye on weather forecasts and warnings during this devastating weather.”

RAC breakdown spokesman Rod Tennis said: “Heavy rain is making road conditions worse this weekend, but this weekend is not dangerous for drivers and they should be prepared to mix surface spray, harsh winds and ugly mixes. Roads.

“Floods are also a possibility, so drivers should never try to drive on water. For drivers unfortunate enough to break down in horrific situations, our patrols will work around the clock to move back.”