Renowned guitarist and co-founder of the popular rock band Van Hollen has announced that his son Eddie Van Hollen has died of cancer.

The 65-year-old Dutch-American musician was being treated for throat cancer.

His band, Van Hollen, became famous in 1984 for their number one hit song in the US charts.

His son Wolfgang paid tribute to him on social media, saying he was the best father he could hear.

“My heart is broken. I do not think I will ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Bob,” his son wrote.

Popular news website TMZ, This broke the news of his death first, Van Hollen was surrounded by his family Tuesday at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California.

The guitarist was in and out of the hospital last year and recently underwent a round of chemotherapy, DMZ News reported.

He was treated for tongue cancer in 2000 and has lived with the disease for many years.

Throughout his treatment, Van Hollen regularly attended concerts and watched music rehearsals with his son, DMZ said.

Van Hollen formed Van Hollen in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, with his brother Alex as drummer, David Lee Roth as singer, and Michael Anthony as bass.

The band released their debut album in 1978. The album peaked at number 19 on the Billboard charts, making it one of the most successful debuts of the decade.

Van Hollen, who entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, has received rave reviews for his unique guitar parts in many of the band’s successes.

Rocks’ biggest names have paid homage on some social media.

Kiss Friendman Jean Simmons tweeted: “My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a guitar god, he was also a truly beautiful soul. Be quiet, Eddie! … Eddie Van Hollen has died of cancer at 65”

On Twitter, Red Hot Chili Peppers Fascist Play wrote that Van Hollen has a “beautiful creative heart”.