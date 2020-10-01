Oppo Renault 4 release date, price, news and features

Oppo has announced the launch of three new handsets in the Western market, the company’s top-end Renault 4 Series launch.

Previously released in China, the Oppo Renault 4 and Oppo Renault 4 Pro are now coming to Europe. There is also the Oppo Renault 4 music, which seems to be a reworking of a new device and a similar Chinese device.

We’ll put together everything you need to know about Oppo’s next flagship phones, and can be found below about the release date, price, specifications and more.

The Oppo Renault 4 series is coming to Europe – including the UK – in October, but we have not yet heard whether the devices will land in the US or Australia. Those in the UK can buy them on October 16th.

Oppo phones are often not available in the United States, so we do not know if the devices will ever be released there.

The Renault 4Z series is priced at £ 329 (approximately $ 425 / AU $ 600), the Renault 4 mid-99 499 (approximately $ 650 / AU $ 900), and the Oppo Renault 4 Pro priced at 99 699 (approximately $ 900 / AU $ 1,250).

Oppo Renault 4 design and display

The design of the Oppo Renault 4 series is, surprisingly, very similar to all three handsets.

There are camera bumps in the top left corner when looking at the back of the handset. Each has a punch-hole or tablet-shaped selfie slot on the front, which eliminates the need for a top bezel and allows for more screen.

They all have a glass back with a brushed effect. The Renault 4Z is available in white or black, and the Renault 4 and Renault 4 Pro are available in black or blue.

Take a look at three different phones:

Figure 1 of 6 Oppo Renault 4Z (Image credit: Oppo) Figure 2 of 6 Oppo Renault 4Z (Image credit: Oppo) Figure 3 of 6 Oppo Renault 4 (Image credit: Oppo) Figure 4 of 6 Oppo Renault 4 (Image credit: Oppo) Figure 5 of 6 Oppo Renault 4 Pro (Image credit: Oppo) Figure 6 of 6 Oppo Renault 4 Pro (Image credit: Oppo)

The Renault 4Z comes with a 6.57-inch LCD Full HD + display with a 120Hz upgrade rate.

The Renault 4, meanwhile, features a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with full HD + resolution, instead with a 60Hz upgrade rate. The Renault 4 Pro then has a 6.5-inch AMOLED Full HD + resolution display with 90Hz update rate.

The reason Oppo offers a lower update rate on its two most expensive models is that it is easier (and therefore cheaper) to have a higher update rate on the LCD panel as included in the Renault 4Z.

Both the Renault 4 and Renault 4 Pro come with display fingerprint scanners, while the cheaper entry in this series has its scanner built into the side of the phone.

Oppo Renault 4 camera and battery

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Renault 4 Pro has a very impressive camera layout on paper with a 48MP staple, 12MP ultra-white and 13MP telephoto cameras. There is a 32MP selfie camera on the front of the phone.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Renault 4 features a 48MP main camera, 8MP Ultra-White One and 2MP monochrome shooter. The selfie camera is the same 32MP, but it comes with a 2MP secondary sensor.

Then the cheap phone – Renault 4Z – comes with a 48MP main camera, 8MP Ultra-White, 2MP monochrome and another 2MP camera called Oppo ‘Retro’. That last element is designed to add filters to your photos.

Both the Renault 4Z and Renault 4 Pro come with 4,000 mAh batteries, while the Oppo Renault 4 is slightly larger at 4,020 mAh. Both top-end phones come with 65W fast charging, but the Renault 4Z is limited to 18W charging.

Oppo Renault 4 Specifications and Performance

(Image credit: Oppo)

You can find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset that runs on both the Renault 4 and the Renault 4 Pro, which is the same chipset we saw included in the Google Pixel 5.

The Renault 4Z instead has the MediaTek Dimensionality 800 chipset, which we are not yet happy to use on a smartphone.

The Renault 4Z and Renault 4 both come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the Pro model has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. They are the only types that have been reported to us, but different markets get different technologies.

All three phones support 5G – of course you need a 5G plan and security.