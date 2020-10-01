New salute to Bayern rival Kimmich after the Super Cup miracle against Dortmund

The midfielder won late despite being in the stomach as he picked up his fifth trophy in 2020

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer praises Joshua Kimmich following a 3-2 German Super Cup victory over Borussia Dortmund with a brave goal from midfielder’s stomach.

Corinthian Tolisso and Thomas Mல்லller put Bayer 2-0 up on Wednesday, but Julian Brand and Erling Holland scored to bring the Dortmund scale into the Alliance arena.

With 82 minutes on the clock, Kimmich gave his side the victory with a goal that almost surpassed confidence.

The German international saw his original shot saved by Roman Burke, who fell on his stomach and when he returned to him, he chipped the ball and hit the winner over Dortmund’s goalkeeper.

After beating Sevilla in extra time to win the UEFA Super Cup last week, the goal sealed Bayer’s fifth trophy of 2020 and the second time in a week.

Speaking after the game, Bayern goalkeeper Neuer was delighted to applaud his teammate’s strike.

“It was passion and talent at the same time,” Newer said. “He doesn’t stay on the ground, he still chips the ball. He’s a good player.”

Bayern head coach Hansie Flick agrees with his goalkeeper at Kimmich ZDF: “As far as I know him, his mood is very special. He is one of the players who shape this team and this club.

“I’m always looking. When can I give him a break? But you have to calculate his anger. He always wants to be on the field.”

Hollande, meanwhile, expressed his disappointment at the decision and failed to add another goal to his tally in the evening.

“It hurts to lose,” the striker said. “We could have won the game. It’s a bad feeling because we were so close. I should have scored another goal.”

Holland’s teammate Julian Brandt was also shocked not to be left out with a trophy, although he did see some pros to get out of his side scene.

“Disappointment is, of course, you want to win every game and snatch every title,” Brand said. “It’s a good performance and we can take a lot with us.”