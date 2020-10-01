Late Joshua Kimmich scores to give the Bavarians victory in the Alliance arena, winning the club’s fifth trophy in 2020

Hansie Flick acknowledged that Bayern Munich had made life difficult for themselves in the DFL Super Cup victory over Borussia Dortmund, which ended the Cup victories.

As last season’s Bundesliga, Champions League and DFP-Bokel winners landed more silverware, the late Joshua Kimmich scored a goal to give Bayer a 3-2 victory at the Alliance.

Bayern had already won one trophy after winning the UEFA Super Cup, so it may be pointed out that Bayern now hold five current titles.

Editors’ choices

But being a regular winner at one point turned out to be a test match for all of Germany’s winning side on Wednesday.

Dortmund struggled as Bayern took a 2-0 lead in the 32nd minute thanks to goals from Corinthian Tolisso and Thomas Mல்லller, but Julian Brand and Erling Holland tried to bring the teams level to the final half-hour.

Kimmich grabbed the 82nd-minute winner after Thomas Delaney plundered the possession and exchanged a pass with Robert Lewandowski, finding the net on the second attempt.

“We wanted to win the game, but it’s not so easy. We deserved a 2-0 lead, and then we made life harder for ourselves,” said head coach Flick.

“However, what’s important to me is that we won the game and everything else we want to do better on Sunday.”

Bayer’s Sunday mission at the Bundesliga is a home game against Hertha Berlin.

After Dortmund threatened to win, Kimmich was relieved to get his hands on another trophy.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saved a penalty to deny Holland a goal that would have put Lucian Powrey’s Dortmund side 3-2.

“In the end we have the file, and it’s good,” Kimmich said, citing Bayern’s website. “We fought for the trophy, even if it wasn’t our best game.”

Like his boss and match winner, Newer recognized Bayern as not very impressive.

Neuer said: “You know you’ve playing against a strong team, so something could always happen. We saw it today. It was our mistake to let Dortmund back into the game.”

“You can never assume you’re going to score three goals, but in the end Joshua Kimmich performed better,” added Captain Neuer.

I was upset about the opportunity to beg for a cup at the Dortmund camp.

Golscore Brand said: “I think we allowed two annoying goals in the first half. Unfortunately, we did not perform well there, then we got to the next goal, and then there were chances we could not take.”