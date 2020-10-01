Home Economy CA officials are issuing a flex warning Thursday amid high temperatures

Oct 01, 2020 0 Comments
California’s Independent Systems operator issued a flex warning on Thursday because higher energy requirements are expected when temperatures are hot. The Flex Alert will start Thursday from 3pm to 10pm. At this point, Call ISO urges people to conserve energy to avoid rolling failures. The system issued a phase warning warning about high power consumption at 3pm and shortly afterwards issued a flex alert. The last quarter ISO issued a flex alert over Labor Day weekend, with temperatures above average contributing to a pressure on the state’s power grid. Stay tuned to KCRA3 for the latest.

This is a growing story.

Stay tuned to KCRA 3 for the latest.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

